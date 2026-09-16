Meghalaya Board SSLC Exam 2027 Timetable Released, Check Exam Dates

Meghalaya Board SSLC Exam 2027 Datesheet Out: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) has released the timetable for the Meghalaya Board SSLC Examination 2027. Students can check the complete schedule on the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in.

According to the official timetable, the SSLC exams will begin on December 4, 2026, and will continue till December 16, 2026. The examination will be conducted in a single shift from 10 am to 1 pm.

Students will be allowed to enter the examination hall from 9.30 am.

The examination will start with the English paper on December 4. The Science paper will be held on December 7, followed by Indian Languages/Additional English on December 9. The examination for Health and Physical Education, Computer Science and Vocational Subjects will take place on December 11. The Social Science paper is scheduled for December 14, while the exam will conclude with the Mathematics/Special Mathematics paper.

How to download MBOSE SSLC Exam 2027 timetable

Students can follow these steps to download the datesheet:

Visit the official website of MBOSE at mbose.in .

. Click on the link for the Meghalaya Board SSLC Exam 2027 timetable available on the homepage.

The timetable will open in PDF format.

Check all exam dates and download the PDF.

Take a printout of the schedule for future reference.

The registration process for the SSLC Examination 2027 has already started. Schools have been instructed to complete the online application process by September 30, 2026.