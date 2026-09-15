"<i>Dono Kareeb The</i>": Writer On Romance Brewing Between Nana Patekar And Manisha Koirala During <i>Agni Sakshi</i>

Prominent Indian screenwriter, novelist, actor, and film director Ranbir Pushp, in a recent conversation with Siddharth Kannan, responded to buzz about romance brewing between Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala on the sets of Agni Sakshi.

Ranbir Pushp said, "Haan yeh hua hai, ab isko romance kahe ya dosti, that God knows. But dono kareeb the. Aapas mein understanding thi. Scenes discuss karke karte the aur performance screen pe nazar aati thi. (Yes, this did happen. Now whether you call it romance or friendship, only God knows. But the two were close. There was understanding between them. They would discuss the scenes before performing, and that showed on screen.)"

Siddharth Kannan further asked, "Dosti gehri thi? (Was the firndship deep?)"

Ranbir Pushp replied, "Bilkul thi (Absolutely)."

On Nana Patekar-Manisha Koirala Chemistry

Siddharth Kannan asked whether, as a writer with high EQ and IQ, Ranbir Pushp felt the chemistry between Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala was more than friendship.

Ranbir Pushp said, "Nahi, kabhi nahi. Main ne uss tareeqe se kabhi socha nahi. Dosti aur understanding thi. Aur scenes discuss karte the. Isse zyaada khayal bhi nahi aaya mujhe kabhi. Baad mein sunne mein aayi, papers mein yeh baatein aayi, padhne ko bhi mila, par main ne kabhi observe nahi kiya.(No, never. I never thought of it that way. There was friendship and understanding. They would discuss the scenes together. Beyond that, the thought never even crossed my mind. Later I heard about it, these things came up in the papers, I even read them, but I never observed it myself.)”

He added, "Zyaada mera kaam se matlab hota tha. Mera scene diya, chala gaya, aa gaya. Thodi der rukey, shooting dekhi. (Mostly, I was focused on my work. I would give my scene, leave, and then come back. I stayed for a little while, watched the shooting.)"

About Agni Sakshi

The 1996 film was directed by Partho Ghosh. It revolves around Suraj Kapoor (Jackie Shroff), who marries Shivangi (Manisha Koirala), a woman with a hidden past. All hell breaks loose when an obsessive and abusive man, Vishwanath (Nana Patekar), emerges and claims that Shivangi is actually his missing wife.

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