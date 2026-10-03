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Karnataka SSLC Exam Fees Hiked By 5% For Academic Year 2026-27: KSEAB Issues Circular

KSEAB hikes SSLC exam fees by 5% for the academic year 2026-27. Fresh candidates will now have to pay Rs 746, private registration costs Rs 260.

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Karnataka SSLC Exam Fees Hiked By 5% For Academic Year 2026-27: KSEAB Issues Circular
Karnataka SSLC exam fees hiked by 5%
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The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially announced a 5% hike in the examination fee for the students appearing for the upcoming Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) board examinations for the 2026-27 academic year.

Under this newly revised fee structure, regular school students and fresh private students appearing for the SSLC examination for the first time will now have to pay Rs 746 rather than Rs 710. 

According to the official notice, the fee adjustment act in accordance with existing government orders authorizing an annual 5% upward revision in board examination to compensate for the operational and administrative costs associated with carrying out extensive public exams throughout the state. 

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The board has also adjusted the registration for the private and repeating candidates. The fresh candidates registering for the first time need to pay a registration fee of Rs 260 along with application fees. Private candidates who have previously registered and are renewing their registration will see their renewal fee increase from Rs 72 to Rs 76.

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For repeater candidates the revised fee depends on the number of subjects they will be appearing for. The fee for one subject has been increased from Rs 448 to Rs 470. For two subjects candidates will now have to pay Rs 587, compared with Rs 559. Lastly candidates appearing for three or more subjects will have to pay a revised fee of Rs 790. 

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