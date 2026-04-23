Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Result At 12 PM: Three Ways To Check Your Scores, Marksheet

Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Result 2026: The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 results will be announced today at 12 PM for over 8 lakh students. The results will be available for download on the KSEAB's official website, as well as via DigiLocker and SMS. Students must secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to qualify the SSLC exams.

The exams were conducted from March 18 and April 2, with a minor schedule change for one paper due to a public holiday.

How To Check Result Via Official Website?

Visit the official KSEAB website karresults.nic.in.

Click on the SSLC Exam result announced on April 23 link

Enter your roll number/registration number and date of birth.

Click on Submit.

Your SSLC result will will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Direct Link To Check SSLC Result Via Official Website

How To Check Result Via DigiLocker?

Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in and click on "Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Results"..

Click on "Go To Result" and select "View Result".

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" to view your marksheet.

Direct Link To Check Result Via DigiLocker

Check Result Via SMS

Open the messaging app.

Click on the compose icon to write a new message.

Type KAR10, followed by a space, then your 11-digit roll number

Send the message to 56263.

Once the message is sent, you will receive your subject-wise marks via SMS on the same number.

Official Websites To Download Result

karresults.nic.in

kseab.karnataka.gov.in

sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

The marksheet includes key details such as the student's personal information, subject-wise scores, total marks, grade, qualifying status, and any additional remarks issued by the board.

