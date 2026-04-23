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Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Result At 12 PM: Three Ways To Check Your Scores, Marksheet

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Students can check their SSLC results via KSEAB website, DigiLocker, or SMS by providing roll number and date of birth. Check direct link here.

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Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Result At 12 PM: Three Ways To Check Your Scores, Marksheet
SSLC Result Karnataka: Result Out At 12 PM, Check Direct Link, Ways To Download Your Scores

Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Result 2026: The Karnataka Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 results will be announced today at 12 PM for over 8 lakh students. The results will be available for download on the KSEAB's official website, as well as via DigiLocker and SMS. Students must secure a minimum of 35 per cent marks to qualify the SSLC exams.

The exams were conducted from March 18 and April 2, with a minor schedule change for one paper due to a public holiday.

How To Check Result Via Official Website?

  • Visit the official KSEAB website karresults.nic.in.
  • Click on the SSLC Exam result announced on April 23 link
  • Enter your roll number/registration number and date of birth.
  • Click on Submit.
  • Your SSLC  result will will be displayed on the screen.
  • Download and save the provisional marksheet for future reference.

Direct Link To Check SSLC Result Via Official Website

How To Check Result Via DigiLocker?

  • Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in and click on "Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Results"..
  • Click on "Go To Result" and select "View Result".
  • Enter roll number and date of birth.
  • Click on "Submit" to view your marksheet.

Direct Link To Check Result Via DigiLocker

Check Result Via SMS

  • Open the messaging app.
  • Click on the compose icon to write a new message.
  • Type KAR10, followed by a space, then your 11-digit roll number
  • Send the message to 56263.
  • Once the message is sent, you will receive your subject-wise marks via SMS on the same number.

Official Websites To Download Result

  • karresults.nic.in

  • kseab.karnataka.gov.in
  • sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

The marksheet includes key details such as the student's personal information, subject-wise scores, total marks, grade, qualifying status, and any additional remarks issued by the board.
 

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