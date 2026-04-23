Karnataka SSLC Results 2026 Today: List Of Official Websites, Direct Link To Check

Karnataka SSLC Results 2026 Today: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to declare the Class 10 (SSLC) results for 2026 today. More than 8.65 lakh students are awaiting their scores. Once released, the result link will be made available on official portals such as karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Apart from websites, students can access their results through the DigiLocker app or website, and also via SMS. To pass the Karnataka SSLC exams, candidates must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject. Those who fail to meet the criteria will have the opportunity to appear in supplementary exams scheduled later this year.
Steps To Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 On DigiLocker
- Visit the official DigiLocker portal at digilocker.gov.in or open the app
- Log in using your credentials or sign up if you are a new user
- Enter the required details and create a six-digit security PIN
- Complete registration by setting a username and password
- Go to the "Education" section and select "Karnataka Board"
- Click on "Karnataka SSLC Examination Result 2026"
- Log in using your Aadhaar number
- Your digital marksheet will be displayed on the screen
- Download and save it for future use
Details Required To Check Karnataka SSLC Results
- Students will need their roll number or school code to access their results online.
- How to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Online
- Visit the official KSEAB website
- Click on the SSLC result link
- Enter your roll number and date of birth
- Click on "View Result"
- The result will appear on the screen
- Download and print the marksheet
- SMS Method to Check Result
- Type: KAR10 <space> Roll Number and send it to the designated number to receive your result via SMS.
Details Mentioned On Marksheet
- The marksheet will include:
- Student's name
- Roll number
- Date of birth
- School name
- Subject-wise marks
- Total marks
- Grade
- Pass/fail status
- Remarks (if any)
Exam Schedule Details
The SSLC examinations were conducted from March 18 to April 2. The third language paper was postponed from March 30 to March 31 due to the Mahavir Jayanti.