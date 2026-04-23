Karnataka SSLC Results 2026 Today: List Of Official Websites, Direct Link To Check

Karnataka SSLC Results 2026 Today: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to declare the Class 10 (SSLC) results for 2026 today. More than 8.65 lakh students are awaiting their scores. Once released, the result link will be made available on official portals such as karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.



Apart from websites, students can access their results through the DigiLocker app or website, and also via SMS. To pass the Karnataka SSLC exams, candidates must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject. Those who fail to meet the criteria will have the opportunity to appear in supplementary exams scheduled later this year.

Steps To Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 On DigiLocker

Visit the official DigiLocker portal at digilocker.gov.in or open the app

Log in using your credentials or sign up if you are a new user

Enter the required details and create a six-digit security PIN

Complete registration by setting a username and password

Go to the "Education" section and select "Karnataka Board"

Click on "Karnataka SSLC Examination Result 2026"

Log in using your Aadhaar number

Your digital marksheet will be displayed on the screen

Download and save it for future use

Details Required To Check Karnataka SSLC Results

Students will need their roll number or school code to access their results online.

How to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Online

Visit the official KSEAB website

Click on the SSLC result link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Click on "View Result"

The result will appear on the screen

Download and print the marksheet

SMS Method to Check Result

Type: KAR10 <space> Roll Number and send it to the designated number to receive your result via SMS.

Details Mentioned On Marksheet

The marksheet will include:

Student's name

Roll number

Date of birth

School name

Subject-wise marks

Total marks

Grade

Pass/fail status

Remarks (if any)

Exam Schedule Details

The SSLC examinations were conducted from March 18 to April 2. The third language paper was postponed from March 30 to March 31 due to the Mahavir Jayanti.