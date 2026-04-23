Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to declare the Class 10 (SSLC) results for 2026 today. More than 8.65 lakh students are awaiting their scores. Once released, the result link will be made available on official portals such as karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Apart from websites, students can access their results through the DigiLocker app or website, as well as via SMS. To pass the Karnataka SSLC exams, candidates must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject. Those who fail to meet the criteria will have the opportunity to appear in supplementary exams scheduled later this year.

Exam Schedule Details

The SSLC examinations were conducted from March 18 to April 2. The third language paper was postponed from March 30 to March 31 due to the Mahavir Jayanti.

Details Required To Check Karnataka SSLC Result

Students will need their roll number or school code to access their results online.

How to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Online

Visit the official KSEAB website

Click on the SSLC result link

Enter your roll number and date of birth

Click on "View Result"

The result will appear on the screen

Download and print the marksheet

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