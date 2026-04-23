Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) is set to declare the Class 10 (SSLC) results for 2026 today. More than 8.65 lakh students are awaiting their scores. Once released, the result link will be made available on official portals such as karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.
Apart from websites, students can access their results through the DigiLocker app or website, as well as via SMS. To pass the Karnataka SSLC exams, candidates must secure a minimum of 35% marks in each subject. Those who fail to meet the criteria will have the opportunity to appear in supplementary exams scheduled later this year.
Exam Schedule Details
The SSLC examinations were conducted from March 18 to April 2. The third language paper was postponed from March 30 to March 31 due to the Mahavir Jayanti.
Details Required To Check Karnataka SSLC Result
- Students will need their roll number or school code to access their results online.
- How to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Online
- Visit the official KSEAB website
- Click on the SSLC result link
- Enter your roll number and date of birth
- Click on "View Result"
- The result will appear on the screen
- Download and print the marksheet
Track Here All The Latest Updates On Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: What information is mentioned on the SSLC marksheet?
The marksheet includes key details such as the student's personal information, subject-wise scores, total marks, grade, qualifying status, and any additional remarks issued by the board.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Why was one of the SSLC exams rescheduled?
The third language exam was postponed by a day due to the observance of Mahavir Jayanti, ensuring no clash with the holiday.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: When were the Karnataka SSLC exams conducted?
The exams were conducted from March 18 and April 2, with a minor schedule change for one paper due to a public holiday.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: What details are required to check the SSLC result online?
Students need their roll number and date of birth or school code to log in and view their results on official websites.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: How can students download their marksheet from DigiLocker?
Students can check their results through DigiLocker by using the following steps:
Steps to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 on DigiLocker
- Visit the official DigiLocker portal at digilocker.gov.in or open the app
- Log in using your credentials, or sign up if you are a new user
- Enter the required details and create a six-digit security PIN
- Complete the registration by setting a username and password
- Go to the “Education” section and select “Karnataka Board”
- Click on “Karnataka SSLC Examination Result 2026”
- Log in using your Aadhaar number
- The digital marksheet will be displayed on the screen
- Download and save it for future reference
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: What happens if a student fails in the SSLC exam?
Students who do not pass will be allowed to appear for supplementary exams, which are conducted later in the same academic year to give them another chance.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: What is the minimum passing criteria for SSLC exams?
To qualify, students must score at least 35% marks in each subject. Failing to meet this requirement will result in not clearing the exam.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Can students check their results without the internet?
Yes, students can check their results through SMS facility by sending their roll number in the prescribed format to receive their result directly on their mobile phones.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: Where can students check their SSLC results online?
Students can access their results through official portals such as karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and sslc.karnataka.gov.in by entering their login credentials.
Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 LIVE: When will the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 be declared?
The Karnataka Class 10 results for 2026 are scheduled to be released today by the board at 12 PM, bringing an end to the wait for over 8.65 lakh students who appeared in the examination this year.