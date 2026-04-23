Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Out: Check Your Scores Via DigiLocker Here

Karnataka Class 10 Result Out: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has announced the Class 10 (SSLC) 2026 on DigiLocker for more than 8 lakh students. The overall passing percentage has been recorded at 94.10 per cent. Students who appeared for the examination can now check and download their results using roll number and date of birth at digilocker.gov.in.

How To Check Result Via DigiLocker?

Visit the official DigiLocker website at digilocker.gov.in and click on "Karnataka Class 10 SSLC Results"..

Click on "Go To Result" and select "View Result".

Enter roll number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" to view your marksheet.

Direct Download Link (Via DigiLocker)

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To pass the Karnataka SSLC exams, candidates need at least 35% marks in each subject. Those who fail to meet the criteria will have the opportunity to appear for supplementary exams scheduled later this year.

The marksheet includes key details such as:

student's personal information

subject-wise scores

total marks

grade

qualifying status

any additional remarks issued by the board.

The SSLC examinations were conducted from March 18 to April 2. The third language paper was postponed from March 30 to March 31 due to the Mahavir Jayanti.

