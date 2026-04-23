Karnataka SSLC Results 2026 Out: State Records Highest-Ever 94.10% Pass Rate

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Out: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has officially declared the SSLC Class 10 Result 2026 on April 23, 2026. Over 8.65 lakh students appeared for the board examinations across the state this year.

The overall pass percentage has reached an all-time high of 94.10 percent. This shows a significant improvement compared to last year's 66.14 per cent. Students can check their SSLC Result 2026 online through the official websites, including karresults.nic.in, kseab.karnataka.gov.in, and sslc.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka SSLC Result 2026: Pass Percentage and Key Statistics

The Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 has recorded a historic overall pass percentage of 94.1 percent, marking the highest performance achieved by the state so far. A total of over 8.65 lakh students appeared for the examination this year. Female students have shown better performance with a pass percentage of 96.18 per cent. 91.94 percent of male students cleared the exam. In addition, aided schools reported a pass percentage of 92.44 per cent. The Karnataka Class 10 results highlight a significant improvement in student performance compared to the previous year's 66.14 per cent.

How to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 Online?

The following are steps to check result online:

Visit the official website of the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB).

Click on the link for "SSLC Result 2026."

Enter roll number and date of birth in the required fields.

Click on the "View Result" button to proceed.

The Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 will appear on the screen.

Students are advised to download the marksheet and take a printout for future use, as it may be required during admission or verification processes. They can also check their SMS or Digilocker app.