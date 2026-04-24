Raghav Chadha's BJP Shocker For Arvind Kejriwal. 6 Other MPs To Switch Too

Raghav Chadha has announced that he will join the BJP along with a big chunk of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)'s MPs in the Rajya Sabha, dealing a major blow to party chief and former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal who had demoted him weeks earlier.

About two-thirds of the AAP's 10 MPs in the Upper House would merge with the BJP, Chadha said at a press conference this afternoon, accusing the party that once came to power in Delhi over promises to fight corruption, of moving away from honest politics.

"We have signed and sent it (the decision to merge with the BJP) to the chairman of Rajya Sabha," he said.

The AAP accused Chadha of betrayal and stated that the people of Punjab and India will answer at the right time.

The shift would not constitute a violation of the anti-defection law as it exempts cases where two-thirds of lawmakers of a party decides to merge with another.

'AAP is Corrupt, Compromised'

Harbhajan Singh and Swati Maliwal are among those merging with the BJP, he said, listing the names of Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney, Ashok Mittal and Sandeep Pathak as the four other leaders.

"The AAP that I gave 15 years of my life. Now the party has stepped away from the honest politics. I am the right man in the wrong party. I am moving away from the party and going close to people. Today, the AAP is corrupt and compromised," the young leader said.

After the big-ticket exits, the three Rajya Sabha MPs who remain in AAP are Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, Sanjay Singh, and ND Gupta.

Sources suggest that Chadha could be made a Union Minister after he joins the BJP.

Chadha had been with the AAP since its inception in 2012, working as a trusted lieutenant to Kejriwal, who stormed into power in Delhi in 2015 riding the wave that followed the anti-corruption movement.

Justifying his move to switch to the BJP, Chadha said that AAP is no more the same party that it used to be.

"I was the founding member of this party. We, with full commitment established the party in Punjab, Delhi and other parts. Today, AAP is corrupt and compromised. The AAP is not the old party. I don't want to engage in the wrongdoings of AAP," he added.

He said he had only two options: either leave politics or do the right rights. He chose the second, he indicated, adding, "We, the two-thirds sitting member AAP from Rajya Sabha will merge with the BJP."

Pathak, who addressed the presser alongside Chadha, said he had been thinking about resigning from the AAP for the past six-seven months.

The AAP Hits Back

Minutes after Chadha's press meet, the AAP addressed the media and slammed the BJP, accusing its former leader of betrayal. In a strongly worded remark, senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that the party made Chadha an MP, but he ended up in BJP's lap.

"The BJP has done the work of obstructing the good works done by the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government. Seven AAP Rajya Sabha MPs are joining the BJP. The people of Punjab should remember these seven names. The people of Punjab will never forget them," Singh said.



