Raghav Chadha Reveals "Real Reason" Why He, 6 AAP MPs Are Joining BJP

Minutes after he triggered a political earthquake by announcing that he and six other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs were quitting the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and merging with the BJP, Raghav Chadha revealed what he claimed was the "real reason" behind the decision.

Addressing a press conference on Friday with two other MPs, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, Chadha, who was demoted from the post of AAP's Deputy Leader in the Rajya Sabha weeks ago, pulled no punches while talking about the party he was with since its inception in 2012. Live updates

#WATCH | 2/3rd MPs of AAP in Rajya Sabha announce merging with the BJP.



AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "...I am telling you the real reason as to why I distanced myself from party activities. I did not want to be a part of their crimes. I was not eligible for their friendship… pic.twitter.com/2bo15cJIx7 — ANI (@ANI) April 24, 2026

"You have been asking me for years why I was not participating in AAP's activities and seemed distant from it. I wouldn't say anything at the time and kept working for things to get better. But I will tell you the real reason today: I didn't want to be a part of their crimes ('Main unke gunaah mein shaamil nahin hona chahta tha'). I was not worthy of their friendship because I did not participate in their crimes," the 37-year-old MP said.

Chadha explained that he and the other MPs had two options before them: Either quit politics and give up the work they have done in the past "15-16 years" or use their experience and skills and do "positive politics".

"So, we have decided that we, two-thirds of the members of the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP," he announced.

"The Aam Aadmi Party has strayed from its principles, morals and values and does not work for the nation or nation-building but for its own interests. Many of you had told me this and I also felt that I am the right man in the wrong party," Chadha claimed.