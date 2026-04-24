AAP MP Raghav Chadha announced on Friday that he is joining the BJP. The Rajya Sabha member from Punjab said that alongside him, over two-thirds of the members of the party in the upper house are also joining the Bhartiya Janta Party.
Addressing a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "We have decided that we, the two-thirds members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP."
This comes after months of tensions between the AAP leadership and Raghav Chadha.
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Live Updates: Raghav Chadha Had Been With AAP Since Its Inception
Chadha had been with the AAP since its inception in 2012, working as a trusted lieutenant to Kejriwal, who stormed into power in Delhi in 2015 riding the wave that followed the anti-corruption movement.
"They Stabbed The People Of Punjab In The Back": AAP
Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh on Friday sharply reacted to Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha's announcement that he and six other AAP MPs will join the Bharatiya Janata Party, saying they "betrayed" the party and the people of Punjab.
In a strongly worded remark, Singh, an AAP MP in the Rajya Sabha, said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party made Chadha an MLA and an MP, but he ended up in the lap of the BJP.
Singh accused the BJP of obstructing the "good work" of Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
"The BJP has done the work of obstructing the good works done by the Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government...7 AAP Rajya Sabha MPs are joining the BJP, the people of Punjab should remember these 7 names. The people of Punjab will never forget them," he said at a press conference.
'Did Not Want To Be A Part Of Their Crimes': Raghav Chadha On 'Real Reason' Why He Distanced Himself From AAP
"I am telling you the real reason as to why I distanced myself from party activities. I did not want to be a part of their crimes. I was not eligible for their friendship because I was not a part of their crime. We had just two options - either quit politics and give up our public work in the last 15-16 years or we do positive politics with our energy and experience. So, we have decided that we, the 2/3rd members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP," AAP MP Raghav Chadha said.
"The AAP that I gave 15 years of my life. Now the party has stepped away from the honest politics. I am the right man in the wrong party. I am moving away from the party and going close to people. Today, the AAP is corrupt and compromised," he added.
Live Updates: Raghav Chadha Reaches BJP Headquarters
After announcing his decision to quit the Aam Aadmi Party, Raghav Chadha reached BJP headquarters where he will meet party chief Nitin Nabin.
'Must Have Gone Either Out Of Fear Or Greed': RJD Leader Tejashwi Yadav On Raghav Chadha Leaving AAP
“I don’t want to say anything. Some people compromise. Those who fear join the BJP. He must have gone either out of fear or greed,” RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav on Raghav Chadha leaving AAP to join BJP.
'Party Gave Him Everything, He Still Landed In BJP's Lap': AAP On Raghav Chadha Joining BJP
"Consider this: the party made Raghav Chadha an MLA and an MP. What didn't the party give him? The people of Punjab gave him so much love and sent him to the Rajya Sabha, yet he has now landed in the lap of the BJP. Through the love and blessings of the people, Sandeep Pathak was given the opportunity to reach the Rajya Sabha and was entrusted with major responsibilities by the party," said AAP leader Sanjay Singh.
'BJP Has Initiated Operation Lotus On A Massive Scale': AAP Leader Sanjay Singh After Raghav Chadha Breaks From Party
"The Bharatiya Janata Party, along with Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, has initiated 'Operation Lotus' on a massive scale. This is a game of petty politics and a conspiracy to obstruct the good work being done by Bhagwant Mann’s government in Punjab," AAP leader Sanjay Singh said.
Who Are The 7 AAP MPs Joining BJP
Raghav Chadha, a senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Rajya Sabha MP, announced today that he is quitting the party and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), along with a significant number of other AAP members in the Upper House.
This development marks a major setback for AAP and its leader, Arvind Kejriwal.
Chadha claimed that about two-thirds of AAP's Rajya Sabha MPs are leaving the party to join the BJP.
Besides Chadha, the MPs named as joining the BJP include Swati Maliwal, Harbhajan Singh, Sandeep Pathak, Ashok Mittal, Rajinder Gupta and Vikram Sahni .
Live: Harbhajan Singh, Vikram Sahney, Swati Maliwal Among Those Joining BJP
AAP MP Raghav Chadha said, "There are 10 AAP MPs in the Rajya Sabha, more than 2/3rd of them are with us in this. They have signed and this morning we submitted the signed letter and documents to the Rajya Sabha Chairman...3 of them are here before you. Besides us, there are Harbhajan Singh, Rajinder Gupta, Vikram Sahney and Swati Maliwal."
'AAP Has Deviated From Its Principles': Raghav Chadha
“The Aam Aadmi Party, which I nurtured with my blood and sweat and to which I gave 15 years of my youth, has now completely deviated from its principles, values, and core morals. The party is no longer working for the country or in the national interest, but for personal gain. Many of you have been telling me this for the past few years, and I too have personally felt that I am the right man in the wrong party. I repeat, ‘I am the right man in the wrong party.’ Therefore, today I announce that I am distancing myself from the Aam Aadmi Party and going to the people,” Raghav Chadha said.
Live Updates: Raghav Chadha To Join BJP
Addressing a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "We have decided that we, the two-thirds members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP."