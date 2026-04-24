AAP MP Raghav Chadha announced on Friday that he is joining the BJP. The Rajya Sabha member from Punjab said that alongside him, over two-thirds of the members of the party in the upper house are also joining the Bhartiya Janta Party.

Addressing a press conference with Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, AAP MP Raghav Chadha says, "We have decided that we, the two-thirds members belonging to the AAP in Rajya Sabha, exercise the provisions of the Constitution of India and merge ourselves with the BJP."

This comes after months of tensions between the AAP leadership and Raghav Chadha.

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