The Bill That Could Have Stopped Raghav Chadha From Splitting The AAP

Raghav Chadha tried to stop Raghav Chadha from dealing Arvind Kejriwal a potential hammer blow last week, when he led six Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MPs into the arms of the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Chadha's "betrayal" left the AAP facing a numbers crisis - it lost seven of its 10 MPs - and a likely prolonged legal battle over the anti-defection law, i.e., the Tenth Schedule legislation that requires a two-third threshold from lawmakers jumping parties.

The two-thirds law, as it is called in practice, was designed to curb political defections motivated by office or power and outlines conditions under which lawmakers can switch parties. One of those conditions is the two-third threshold, i.e., the group of members looking to switch parties must number two-third of the House strength of the original party.

If that condition is met, members cannot be disqualified, and they can either join the new party formed after the merger or choose to function as a separate group.

NDTV Explains | The 2/3rds: Chadha's AAP Split And An Anti-Defection Law

In the Chadha-AAP case that number was seven. Chadha + six made the cut.

But it could have been different if, back in August 2022, the first bill he proposed as a Rajya Sabha MP was enacted.

Chadha suggested an amendment that increased the threshold to three-fourths and barred defecting MPs from contesting elections for the next six years. Had the bill been passed, the cut-off number would have been eight, i.e. Chadha + seven.

Would that have stopped this split?

Answers may exist in parallel universes, but what is certain is Chadha and the BJP would likely have thought twice (assuming an eighth defecting MP) about the 'can't contest in elections for six years' bit, and that could have saved the AAP.

Chadha's 3/4th bill

The Punjab MP spoke strongly against "nefarious floor crossing by legislators in total disregard of the democratic wishes of the electorate who returned them" when he presented his bill.

His proposal then was to amend aspects of the Constitution, including Article 102 that deals with grounds for disqualifying a Member of Parliament or a Legislative Assembly, and to direct defecting lawmakers to appear before the House Chair within a week of withdrawing support.

The timing was key.

Association of Democratic Reforms data said over 100 MPs or MLAs joined the BJP from 2016 to 2021, including the Congress' Jyotiraditya Scindia. Scindia's switch brought down his ex-party's government and hobbled its long-term future.

In presenting his bill Chadha said he wanted to see "the prevention of horse-trading" of elected lawmakers and that tightening the Tenth Schedule would erase a "blot on our democracy".