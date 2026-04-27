"Only They Can Give Answer": AAP MP Who Refused Raghav Chadha's BJP Switch

Only Raghav Chadha can explain why he opted to join the BJP, Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal told NDTV. "Only they can give answer… why they did it. Because the party made them a Member of Parliament. They can only say why they are in this situation."

Chadha led six other AAP Rajya Sabha MPs into the BJP last week, prompting an angry response from AAP leaders who accused him of "betrayal". Seechewal said Chadha and other party leaders travelled to Punjab - which votes in an election next year - to discuss state issues.

"After that what happened… we only got to know later… when we saw the news on the television - that seven members had resigned," he said, while also playing down any suggestion their loss will hurt the AAP in Punjab, particularly amid rumours over 60 MLAs could also make the switch.

The AAP is in power in Punjab with 92 of the state's 117 seats.

"All of them were in touch with him (Chadha) because he gave them the ticket. All of them, for the past three years, had been following him. But they are associated with the party," he said.

Chadha was widely credited with a key role in the AAP's big win in the 2022 election.

Pressed about the chance some MLAs could leave, he said, "I don't think so… we see all circumstances. But the election is coming in eight-nine months. Everyone has to think about themselves. Now we can't say anything."

And Seechewal also confirmed Chadha had offered to buy him tea at the Parliament canteen when the last session was going on. "One day, Chadha said, 'Baba ji, let's have tea and sit and talk'. But my only aim was to go to our room. I didn't want to be in the canteen."

"I don't know what was on his mind," Seechewal said, "There is another MP, Vikramjit Singh Sahney, who told me on the phone that they are making a separate group in parliament."

Balbir Singh Seechewal was one of three AAP MPs in the Upper House who did not join Raghav Chadha and the other six in joining the BJP.