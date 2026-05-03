AAP vs Rebel MPs: Both Camps To Meet President Murmu On Tuesday

The political confrontation between the Aam Aadmi Party and its rebel leaders has intensified, with both camps now set to take their battle to the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha, along with six other MPs who recently broke away from AAP and merged with the Bharatiya Janata Party, has been granted an appointment with President Droupadi Murmu at 10:40 am. According to sources, the MPs are expected to raise concerns over the alleged misuse of state machinery by the Punjab government, accusing it of targeting them as part of a political vendetta.

The rebel MPs are likely to argue that administrative actions against them are politically motivated following their exit from AAP and subsequent alignment with the BJP.

AAP's Counter-Move

On the other side, the AAP leadership has also moved to challenge the legitimacy of the merger. The party has approached the Rajya Sabha Secretariat, questioning the defection and seeking action against the MPs. AAP leaders have publicly labelled the rebels as "traitors of Punjab," intensifying the political rhetoric.

Earlier, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had also sought time with President Murmu regarding the issue. While Mann wants to meet President Murmu along with his 89 MLAs, only he has been granted permission for a meeting at 12 pm on Tuesday. During the proposed interaction, AAP leaders are expected to raise concerns, including accountability and the broader issue of the mandate of the people of Punjab.

Sandeep Pathak Responds To FIR Reports

Amid the escalating political row, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak addressed the media over reports of FIRs registered against him by the Punjab Police and said that he has not received any official communication regarding the cases.

"Since yesterday, television channels have been reporting that two FIRs have been filed against me in Punjab. I have yet to receive any formal or informal information about these FIRs. I will be able to respond fully only after seeing them," he said.

Pathak further defended his political shift, asserting that his decision to leave AAP was based on ideological differences rather than personal motives.