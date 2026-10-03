National Medical Commission Reopens Eligibility Certificate Application Window: Apply Till October 7

NMC Eligibility Certificate Window: The National Medical Commission (NMC) has re-opened the online application window for the eligibility certificate. According to the notice issued by the Ethics and Medical Registration Board (EMRB), the application window is open for only those who could not complete the process during the earlier application period. They can now apply for the eligibility certificate through the official website, application.nmc.org.in.

Candidates can submit their application through the designated NMC portal until October 7, 2026 up to 6pm. The NMC provided this additional opportunity after receiving a number of requests from the candidates facing difficulties while submitting their applications during the previous application window. Applicants are advised to complete applications within the deadline this time.

The NMC also stated that candidates must ensure that their applications are complete before submission, as the incomplete applications will be rejected and the NMC will not be responsible in this regard.

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It is advised that the candidates may not wait for the last date to apply and should submit their applications as early as possible. Candidates are advised to clearly follow the instructions provided by NMC while submitting their application and ensure that all required details are properly completed.

The official notice also states that "The issuance of an Eligibility Certificate involves multiple checks to ascertain eligibility in accordance with the provisions of the regulations in vogue."

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Applicants are advised to regularly check their emails and online portal for upcoming updates and announcements.