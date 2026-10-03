UPSC National Defence Academy 2 Result 2026 Soon: Check Past Years' Trends

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2026: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is expected to announce the National Defence Academy (NDA) 2 result 2026 soon. However, no official release date has been announced by the commission as of now. Once released candidates who appeared for the NDA 2 exam will be able to check their qualification status through the official website, upsc.gov.in.

The exam was conducted on September 13, 2026 and the result is likely to be released by the second week of October 2026.

The result will be released in a PDF format on the commission's portal. Candidates who will qualify the written examination will move to the next stage of the selection process which is the SSB interview round.

UPSC NDA 2 Result 2026: Steps to Check

Candidates can check their result by following the steps provided below once released.

Step 1: Visit the official UPSC website, upsc.gov.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage, click on the Examination or What's New section.

Step 3: Under this section, click on the NDA 2 Result link.

Step 4: The NDA 2 Result 2026 will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Candidates can use Ctrl+F to look up their roll number or name.

Step 6: Download the PDF and take its printout.

It is to be noted that the NDA result for the written examination will not have a mention of scores candidates obtained in the exam.

NDA 2 Result 2026: Previous Years' Release Date

The NDA 2 result 2026 is expected to be released soon, meanwhile, candidates can check past years' release date below:

2025: October 1

October 1 2024: September 20

September 20 2023: September 26

September 26 2022: September 19

Candidates whose roll numbers will be there in the result PDF will have to register online at joinindianarmy.nic.in within two weeks of the result declaration. This registration is required for the allocation of their SSB centre and interview dates.