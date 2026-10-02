Meet Harshita Goyal, The Chartered Accountant Who Secured UPSC Rank 2

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) declared the final result of the Civil Services Examination (CSE) 2024 on April 22. Shakti Dubey secured the first rank, while Harshita Goyal stood second in the prestigious examination. A total of 1,009 candidates were recommended for appointment through the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2024. The selected candidates include 335 from the General category, 109 from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), 160 from the Scheduled Caste (SC) category and 87 from the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category. Harshita Goyal's journey has attracted attention for her academic background and disciplined approach to UPSC preparation.

Harshita Goyal completed her Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) from Maharaja Shivaji Rao University, Vadodara. She is also a Chartered Accountant (CA). Her decision to appear for the Civil Services Examination came after completing her CA qualification.

Her father encouraged her to prepare for the UPSC examination. After becoming a CA, she decided to pursue the civil services and began preparing for the examination with a clear goal.

Harshita Goyal has highlighted the importance of consistency in UPSC preparation. According to her approach, aspirants should focus on studying regularly rather than simply increasing the number of study hours. Maintaining a fixed study schedule can help candidates build discipline and make preparation more organised.

She also believes that aspirants should take a break when they are unable to concentrate instead of forcing themselves to study. Her preparation approach focuses on competing with oneself and understanding what is right and wrong rather than constantly comparing progress with others.

She has also used social media during her preparation, while keeping its use largely limited to work-related purposes. Her UPSC CSE 2024 result places her among the top candidates of the examination.