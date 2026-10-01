Meet IAS Couple From 2018 Batch: From Different Cadres To One 'Karmabhumi'

UPSC Journey: A 2018-batch IAS couple from different home states and initial cadres has emerged as one of Bihar's prominent administrative duos: Sahila Heer, originally from Jalandhar, is the District Magistrate (DM) of Buxar, while her husband Nitin Kumar Singh, from Varanasi, now serves as the Director of Secondary Education in Patna.

While their career journeys began in different places, their meeting transformed their paths into a shared relationship, and Bihar became the 'karmabhumi' (place of work) for both IAS officers. Speaking with NDTV, the duo mentioned that interestingly, Heer was originally allotted the Tripura cadre and Singh the Bihar cadre, but after their marriage, Heer's cadre was changed to Bihar.

From Engineering To Civil Services: Heer's Journey

Sahila Heer completed her schooling at MGN School in Jalandhar and went on to pursue BTech in Electronics, Instrumentation and Control Engineering from Thapar Institute of Engineering and Technology, Patiala. She later completed a postgraduate course in Event Management. After finishing her technical education, she set her sights on the civil services. Heer told us that although she faced setbacks during her preparation, she did not give up. Ultimately, she was selected on her fourth attempt, securing the 572nd rank, joining the IAS in 2018. This marked the turning point where Heer's journey shifted from engineering to administrative service.

Heer told us that she benefited from a supportive family background. Sahila's father, BL Heer, served as a Deputy Chief Engineer at the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited, while her mother, Kuljit Heer, retired as a school principal.

Singh's UPSC Journey

Coming from Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, Nitin Kumar Singh is a Chemical Engineering graduate from IIT Kanpur who also entered the IAS in 2018, was allotted the Bihar cadre.

In Bihar, he served as the Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Patna Sadar, District Development Council (DDC) of Madhepura, and later as the Municipal Commissioner of Bhagalpur. In December 2025, he was appointed as the District Magistrate of Kaimur, coinciding with Sahila's appointment in Buxar; thus, the couple held the reins of neighboring districts.

However, Nitin was transferred in August 2026 and appointed as the Director of Secondary Education. He is currently overseeing administrative matters related to secondary education at the state level.

Heer's Rise From SDO To DM Buxar

Following her marriage, Heer's cadre was changed to Bihar in 2019. Her career in Bihar began with her tenure as the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Narkatiaganj. She subsequently handled responsibilities such as District Development Commissioner (DDC) in Saharsa and Purnia, and served as the Director of Primary Education. In December 2025, she was appointed as the District Magistrate (DM) of Buxar.

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Cadre Change After Marriage: From Tripura To Bihar

Heer was initially allotted the Tripura cadre in 2018, while Singh received Bihar. After their marriage, the Department of Personnel and Training processed an inter-cadre transfer, shifting Sahila from Tripura to Bihar on grounds of marriage in 2019, making Bihar the common "karmabhumi" for the couple.

Heer's journey encompasses the struggle from Jalandhar to clearing the UPSC exam on her fourth attempt, a cadre change, and experience in field administration. In contrast, Nitin's path includes his time at IIT Kanpur, initial administrative postings in Bihar, and his current state-level departmental responsibility.