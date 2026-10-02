UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2027: 480 Posts Open For Engineers, Apply By October 6

UPSC Engineering Services Exam 2027: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is currently accepting applications for the Engineering Services Examination (ESE) 2027, offering an opportunity for engineering graduates. The deadline for submitting applications is October 6. The preliminary examination is scheduled to be held on January 31, 2027, while the main examination will be held on June 18, 2027.

According to the official notification, a total of 480 vacancies will be filled through the examination. Of these, 19 vacancies are reserved for Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), including 11 vacancies for candidates with locomotor disabilities, including those with leprosy cured, dwarfism, acid attack victims and muscular dystrophy; six vacancies for candidates who are hard of hearing; one vacancy for candidates with low vision; and one vacancy for candidates with specific learning disabilities and mental illness.

Important Information For Candidates

The online application system of the Union Public Service Commission has four modules. Three of these - Account Creation, Universal Registration, and Common Application Form - are common to all examination applications and can be completed by candidates at any time. The fourth card or module is examination-specific and can be completed during the application period specified in the examination notification.

Applicants are required to apply online through the official website, upsconline.nic.in.

When Will The Admit Card Be Released?

The e-Admit Card will be released on the last working day of the week preceding the date of the examination.

Candidates who opt for a change of scribe seven days before the date of the examination will be issued an e-Admit Card three days before the examination.

The e-Admit Card will be made available on the Commission's website, upsconline.nic.in, for candidates to download. No admit card will be sent by post.

Candidates are advised to provide a valid, and active email ID while creating their account, as the Commission may use electronic communication to contact them at different stages of the examination process.

Marking Answers On The OMR Sheet

Candidates must use a black ballpoint pen only for writing and marking answers on the OMR sheet. Pens of any other colour are not permitted. The use of pencils or ink pens is not allowed.

Candidates should note that any omission, mistake or discrepancy in encoding or filling in details on the OMR answer sheet, particularly the Roll Number and Test Booklet Series Code, may render the answer sheet liable for rejection.

Penalty For Wrong Answers

There will be a penalty, or negative marking, for wrong answers marked by candidates in the objective-type question papers.

Mobile Phones And Communication Devices Banned

The use of any mobile phone, even when switched off, pager, electronic equipment, programmable device or storage media such as a pen drive, smartwatch, artificial intelligence-enabled glasses or camera, Bluetooth device, or any other equipment or related accessory capable of being used as a communication device during the examination is strictly prohibited.

Any violation of these instructions may result in disciplinary action, including a ban from future examinations.

Candidates are advised not to bring any prohibited items, including bags, mobile phones, pagers or valuable and costly items, to the examination venue, as no arrangement will be made for their safekeeping. The Commission will not be responsible for any loss in this regard.

Reporting At Examination Venue

The entry of candidates into the examination venue will close 30 minutes before the start of the examination in each session.

No candidate will be allowed to enter the examination venue after the closure of entry under any circumstances.