MBBS Seats In India 2026: Check State-Wise Medical Colleges And Seat Matrix For NEET UG Counselling

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the MBBS seat matrix for the academic session 2026-27, providing updated information on the number of medical colleges and MBBS seats available for NEET UG Counselling 2026. As per the latest data, India now has 1,36,939 MBBS seats across 823 medical colleges. The revised seat matrix includes 9,911 newly added MBBS seats along with the renewal of 1,27,028 existing seats.

The seat details for Institutes of National Importance (INIs), including AIIMS and JIPMER, have not been included in the current notification and are expected to be released separately.

MBBS Seats in India 2026: Key Highlights

The latest NMC data provides an overview of the total MBBS seats available for admission through NEET UG Counselling 2026. The key highlights are as follows:

Total MBBS seats: 1,36,939

Total medical colleges: 823

Newly added MBBS seats: 9,911

Renewed MBBS seats: 1,27,028

AIIMS and JIPMER seat data: Awaited

State-Wise MBBS Seats in India 2026

According to the NMC seat matrix, Karnataka has the highest number of MBBS seats in the country with 15,395 seats. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh (14,000), Tamil Nadu (13,999), and Maharashtra (13,099). The states with the highest number of MBBS seats are listed below:

Karnataka: 15,395

Uttar Pradesh: 14,000

Tamil Nadu: 13,999

Maharashtra: 13,099

Telangana: 10,250

Rajasthan: 8,080

Gujarat: 7,750

Andhra Pradesh: 7,465

West Bengal: 7,200

Madhya Pradesh: 6,020

Among the Union Territories and smaller states, Delhi has 1,415 MBBS seats, Puducherry has 1,780, Goa has 250, and Chandigarh has 200. Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland have 100 MBBS seats each.

The updated seat matrix will be used during NEET UG Counselling 2026 for admission to undergraduate medical programmes across government and private medical colleges. The increase in seats is expected to expand admission opportunities for eligible candidates.