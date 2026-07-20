MBBS Seats In India 2026: Check State-Wise Medical Colleges And Seat Matrix For NEET UG Counselling

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has released the MBBS seat matrix for the academic session 2026-27, providing updated information on the number of medical colleges and MBBS seats available for NEET UG Counselling 2026. As per the latest data, India now has 1,36,939 MBBS seats across 823 medical colleges. The revised seat matrix includes 9,911 newly added MBBS seats along with the renewal of 1,27,028 existing seats.
The seat details for Institutes of National Importance (INIs), including AIIMS and JIPMER, have not been included in the current notification and are expected to be released separately.
MBBS Seats in India 2026: Key Highlights
The latest NMC data provides an overview of the total MBBS seats available for admission through NEET UG Counselling 2026. The key highlights are as follows:
- Total MBBS seats: 1,36,939
- Total medical colleges: 823
- Newly added MBBS seats: 9,911
- Renewed MBBS seats: 1,27,028
- AIIMS and JIPMER seat data: Awaited
State-Wise MBBS Seats in India 2026
According to the NMC seat matrix, Karnataka has the highest number of MBBS seats in the country with 15,395 seats. It is followed by Uttar Pradesh (14,000), Tamil Nadu (13,999), and Maharashtra (13,099). The states with the highest number of MBBS seats are listed below:
- Karnataka: 15,395
- Uttar Pradesh: 14,000
- Tamil Nadu: 13,999
- Maharashtra: 13,099
- Telangana: 10,250
- Rajasthan: 8,080
- Gujarat: 7,750
- Andhra Pradesh: 7,465
- West Bengal: 7,200
- Madhya Pradesh: 6,020
Among the Union Territories and smaller states, Delhi has 1,415 MBBS seats, Puducherry has 1,780, Goa has 250, and Chandigarh has 200. Arunachal Pradesh, Mizoram, and Nagaland have 100 MBBS seats each.
The updated seat matrix will be used during NEET UG Counselling 2026 for admission to undergraduate medical programmes across government and private medical colleges. The increase in seats is expected to expand admission opportunities for eligible candidates.