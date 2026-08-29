FMGE Eligibility Certificate 2026: NMC Opens Online Application From Sept 1, Check Details

FMGE Eligibility Certificate 2026: The National Medical Commission (NMC) will open the online application portal for the Eligibility Certificate (EC) required for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) from September 1, 2026, at 10 AM. The last date to submit the application is September 30, 2026, up to 6 PM. NMC has advised candidates who have not obtained an Eligibility Certificate to apply through its online portal and carefully verify all details before submission. The commission has also cautioned candidates against mistakes in applications and advised them to keep their documents ready and provide active mobile numbers.

Click here: FMGE Online Application for the Eligibility Certificate Notice

FMGE Eligibility Certificate 2026: Check Important Dates

Candidates who have not yet obtained the Eligibility Certificate are required to apply through the NMC portal. The application schedule is as follows:

Online application begins: September 1, 2026, at 10 AM

September 1, 2026, at 10 AM Last date to submit application: September 30, 2026, till 6 PM

September 30, 2026, till 6 PM Application portal: NMC's online registration portal

Candidates who have already submitted an application for the Eligibility Certificate to NMC in the past need not apply again, as stated in the public notice.

The FMGE Screening Test may be scheduled in the coming months by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates who are required to possess an Eligibility Certificate cannot apply for the screening test without the certificate issued by NMC.

NMC Advisory: Check Documents Before Applying

Candidates should preferably fill the application themselves and avoid using a proxy for the EC application.

Keep all required documents handy before filling the application.

Verify every entry against the original documents before submitting the form.

Provide an active mobile number so that applicants can be contacted if there are deficiencies in the application.

If a deficiency is communicated, candidates should rectify it as quickly as possible to avoid a last-minute rush.

Applicants should carefully check all entries and ensure that they conform to the details in their original documents for faster processing and approval.

NMC has also advised candidates to exercise due diligence while submitting their applications and ensure that the mobile numbers provided in the application remain active. The advisory states that the listed measures are suggestive and not exhaustive.