FMGE 2026: Students Raise Concerns Over Exam, NBEMS Seeks 24 Hours

The recent Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) has come under scrutiny after candidates raised concerns over the difficulty of the paper, video-based questions and technical problems during the exam.

The All India Medical Students' Association - Foreign Medical Students' Wing (AIMSA-FMSW) met officials of the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on Tuesday to discuss the concerns raised by candidates.

According to the association, the delegation discussed several issues related to the examination, including video-based questions, technical glitches, the difficulty level of the paper and the demand for compensatory marks for affected candidates.

The association said NBEMS officials heard the concerns and demands during the meeting. The board has sought 24 hours to examine the issues related to the video-based questions and the demand for compensation marks before giving a detailed response.

What are FMGE candidates demanding?

Several candidates have alleged that this year's FMGE was difficult and that some parts of the examination were not handled properly. They have raised concerns about unexpected video-based questions, technical problems and inadequate facilities at some examination centres.

Candidates have also been seeking the FMGE 2026 answer key, saying its release would help them check their responses and estimate their scores.

With the concerns continuing, candidates are demanding a fair evaluation and compensatory marks for those affected by the reported issues.

What has NBEMS said?

NBEMS has not yet issued a fresh statement following Tuesday's meeting. Earlier, the board had said that an expert committee would examine candidates' concerns about the difficulty level of the examination and submit its findings within two weeks.

The Centre had also addressed the issue of video-based questions in a Lok Sabha response on August 7. It said such questions were included in the official demo test made available to candidates before the June 2026 FMGE. The demo was intended to familiarise candidates with the exam format and interface.

The government also said the FMGE June 2026 pass rate was 12.78 per cent, correcting reports that had cited a 12.40 per cent pass percentage. It said the pass rate depends on several factors, including candidates' knowledge, performance and the quality of medical education.