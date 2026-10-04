FMGE October 2026 Final Edit Window Opens, Check Last Date To Make Corrections

FMGE October 2026 Exam: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Science (NBEMS) has officially opened the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) final edit window for the October session examination 2026. Candidates who successfully registered for the exam can make changes, if any, in their particulars such as photograph, signature and thumb impression uploaded in the application form. The final selective edit window will remain active on the portal till October 19, 2026.

Applicants who have been notified by the exam-conducting body regarding the lack in their FMGE application form image are advised to make necessary changes within the given time frame. Before submitting the edited form,candidates should make sure that they meet the specifications prescribed by NBEMS.

Candidates are advised not to wait for the last moment to make the changes in their application form.

FMGE October 2026 Exam: Steps to Edit Application Form

Applicants can follow the steps provided below to make necessary changes in their form.

Step 1: Go to the official NBEMS website, nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Now on the homepage click on the FMGE option.

Step 3: Once clicked, select the FMGE 2026 October application link.

Step 4: Enter the required credentials to log in.

Step 5: Open the selective window for application.

Step 6: Check the absence of information highlighted by the NBEMS in the form.

Step 7: Upload the correct signature, photograph as applicable.

Step 8: Before submitting the form go through it once.

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference.

As per the official schedule, the FMGE October 2026 examination will be conducted on October 31, 2026 at various centres across India in computer-based mode.