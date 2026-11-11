FMGE October 2026 Results Released; Here's How To Check Your Result

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has declared the FMGE October 2026 result. Candidates who took the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination on October 31, 2026, can now check their scores online at natboard.edu.in.

Evaluation & Scoring Guidelines

After the computer-based exam, which consisted of 300 multiple-choice questions, specialists from each subject area reviewed every question and answer key for technical accuracy.

Incorrect Questions: Full marks were awarded to all candidates who appeared for the exam if a question was found to be technically incorrect.

Full marks were awarded to all candidates who appeared for the exam if a question was found to be technically incorrect. Multiple Right Answers: Full marks were given to candidates who picked either of the two correct choices if a question had dual valid answers.

How to Check Your Result

1. Visit the Official Website

Go to the official NBEMS portal at natboard.edu.in.

2. Find the Result Link

Click on the link labeled FMGE October 2026 Result on the home page.

3. View Your Marks

A new window will open displaying the results and marks obtained.

4. Save a Copy

Download the result page and print a hard copy for your future reference.

Direcy link to check FMGE October 2026 Result

Important Note on Scorecards: Individual scorecards will be available for download on the NBEMS website on or after November 20, 2026. Make sure to download yours promptly, as the scorecard link will only remain active for 6 months from the release date.