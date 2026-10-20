FMGE October 2026 City Slip Released; Check How To Download

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the test city intimation slip for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 session. Candidates who have registered for the exam can check their allotted city by logging in to the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Candidates will need their user ID and password to download the slip. It shows the city where the examination will be held, but does not mention the exact exam centre.The FMGE October 2026 examination is scheduled for October 31. Candidates can check their allotted city in advance and plan their travel accordingly.

FMGE October 2026: Important Dates

City intimation slip: October 20, 2026

October 20, 2026 Admit card: October 27, 2026

October 27, 2026 Examination date: October 31, 2026

How To Download FMGE October 2026 City Intimation Slip

Candidates can follow these steps to check their exam city:

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in. Go to the examination section and select FMGE. Open the application link for the October 2026 session. Log in using your user ID and password. Click on the FMGE test city intimation slip link. Check the allotted examination city. Download and save the slip for future reference.

Candidates should check the details carefully and keep the slip until the admit card is available.

FMGE October 2026 Admit Card

NBEMS is scheduled to release the FMGE admit card on October 27, four days before the examination.

Once the admit card is available, candidates should download it and check the details, including the examination centre and instructions for exam day.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the admit card and valid identity proof to the examination centre.

For further updates, candidates should visit the official NBEMS website.