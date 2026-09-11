NBEMS Foreign Medical Graduate Examination October 2026: Registration Starts Today, Exam On October 31

NBEMS FMGE October 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has started the registration process for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 session today, September 11, 2026, at 5 PM. Eligible foreign medical graduates can now submit their applications online through the official NBEMS website.

As per the official schedule, the FMGE October 2026 examination will be conducted on October 31, 2026 at various centres across India in computer-based mode. Candidates must complete the application process within the prescribed deadline and carefully read the Information Bulletin before submitting their forms.

Click here: NBEMS FMGE October 2026 Application Link

NBEMS FMGE October 2026: Important Dates

Candidates appearing for the FMGE October 2026 session should keep the following dates in mind:

Online application begins: September 11, 2026, from 5 PM onwards

September 11, 2026, from 5 PM onwards Last date to submit application: September 25, 2026, up to 11:55 PM

September 25, 2026, up to 11:55 PM FMGE October 2026 examination: October 31, 2026

October 31, 2026 Declaration of result: By November 30, 2026

NBEMS has advised candidates to read the Information Bulletin carefully before starting their applications. The board has also clarified that requests for accepting applications after the prescribed submission window closes will not be entertained.

FMGE October 2026: How to Register?

Candidates can complete the FMGE October 2026 registration process by following the steps given below:

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Click on the FMGE October 2026 registration link on the homepage.

Register yourself and log in to the account.

Fill in the required details in the application form.

Pay the prescribed application fee.

Review all the details carefully before submission.

Submit the application form and complete the registration process.

Candidates are advised to complete their applications well before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues. They should also rely only on information published through the official NBEMS website and authorised communication channels.