NEET PG 2026 Exam Tomorrow: Check Important Exam Day Guidelines Here

NEET PG 2026: The National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 is scheduled to be conducted tomorrow, August 30, 2026. Candidates appearing for the postgraduate medical entrance examination should carefully check their exam-related documents and follow all instructions issued by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS).

The official schedule states that the test city was communicated to candidates on August 11, while the admit card-related activity was scheduled for August 24. Candidates should also ensure that their photograph and other uploaded images comply with the prescribed specifications, as discrepancies may lead to rejection of the application.

NEET PG 2026: Important Dates

Candidates can check these given important dates for future events:

NEET PG 2026 examination: August 30, 2026

August 30, 2026 Declaration of result: By September 30, 2026

By September 30, 2026 Internship completion cut-off: September 30, 2026

NEET PG 2026: Check Photograph And Image Guidelines

Candidates should ensure that the photograph submitted with the application meets the prescribed requirements. The image upload instructions state that applicants have to upload two photographs, including a real-time photograph captured through the webcam/in-built camera and a recent photograph, not more than three months old.

The important photograph instructions include:

The photograph should have a white background.

The candidate should be properly dressed in formal attire.

The face, ears, neck and shoulders should be clearly visible.

The candidate should face the camera with eyes open and a neutral, non-smiling expression.

No other person or object should appear in the background.

The photograph should not include body parts below the shoulders.

Candidates should avoid selfies for the recent photograph.

Spectacles, caps, goggles, makeup, ornaments and similar accessories should not be worn while taking the photograph.

The recent photograph should not be more than three months old.

Candidates are advised to avoid flash and ensure adequate lighting.

A significant difference between the real-time and uploaded photograph may result in rejection of the application.

Read more: Image Upload Instructions

Candidates should also note that the application portal specifically advises applicants not to fill the application form using a mobile phone/device. They are required to register first to receive their User ID and Password and then log in to complete the application.