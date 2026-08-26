NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Released, Exam On August 30, Check Paper Pattern

NEET PG 2026 Admit Card Out: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2026 admit card. Registered candidates can download the NEET PG exam hall ticket from the official website, nbe.edu.in, using their user ID and password.

The NEET PG 2026 examination will be held on August 30 in a single shift from 9am to 12:30pm. The admit card contains key details of candidates, such as their name, roll number, application number, date of birth, photograph, exam date and time, reporting time, exam centre details, and exam-day guidelines.

NEET PG 2026 is conducted for admission to MD, MS, and postgraduate diploma programmes.

NEET PG 2026: Paper Pattern

The postgraduate medical entrance examination will be conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode. The NEET PG 2026 question paper will comprise 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). The examination will be held for a duration of three hours and 30 minutes. The question paper will cover subjects from the MBBS curriculum.

NEET PG 2026: Marking Scheme

Candidates will be awarded four marks for each correct answer, while one mark will be deducted for each incorrect response. No marks will be awarded or deducted for unanswered questions.

NEET PG 2026: Steps To Download Admit Card

Candidates can download the NEET PG 2026 admit card by following the steps given below:

Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in .

. On the homepage, select the NEET PG examination section.

Click on the NEET PG admit card link. A new window will open.

Enter your login details, including your user ID and password, and submit them.

The NEET PG exam hall ticket will be displayed on the screen.

Verify all the details and download the admit card.

Candidates must carry a printed copy of the NEET PG 2026 admit card to the examination centre, along with a valid original photo identity proof.