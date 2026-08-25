Medical Board Replies To "NEET PG Postponement" Post On Social Media, Says Legal Action May Follow

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has responded to several users on social media claiming that they sense the postponement of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026, advising them to refrain from circulating any false, incorrect, or misleading information on social media platforms.

Replying to a user on X, the NBEMS stated:

"Please be advised to exercise due caution and refrain from posting or circulating any false, incorrect or misleading information regarding the NEET-PG 2026 on social media platforms. Any such act may attract appropriate action under the applicable provisions of law."

The user has deleted his post from the social media platform after the NBEMS issued the public warning. The post had mentioned that the user feels that the 'NEET PG posponement news is coming'.

The medical board also warned such people that legal action may follow if a person circulates misleading information regarding the NEET PG exam.

In another instance, the medical body reiterated its stance:

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As per the official schedule, the NEET Postgraduate exam will be held on August 30, 2026, from 9 am to 12:30 pm.