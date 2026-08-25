NEET PG Admit Card 2026 Today: Here's How To Download

NEET PG Admit Card 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 admit card today, as announced by the medical board in a public notice on Monday. The official announcement stated that the NEET PG admit card 2026 will be issued on August 25. As per the official schedule, the NEET Postgraduate exam will be held on August 30, 2026, from 9 am to 12:30 pm in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode.

NEET PG Admit Card Download Steps

NEET applicants can follow the steps given below to access their hall ticket:

Go to the NBEMS official website: nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in

Click on the 'NEET PG' section under the examinations tab

Go to the 'Applicant Login' link

Enter your user ID and password

View and download your admit card PDF

NEET Postgraduate candidates must download the hall ticket and carry a coloured printout of the same to the exam hall.

READ MORE | NEET PG 2026: Medical Body Announces Revised Date For Admit Card Release, Check Details Here

Earlier, the medical body had revised the admit card release date from August 27 to August 24 for the convenience of the candidates. However, the NBEMS stated that "in view of certain avoidable circumstances and requests received with regard to Assam and Meghalaya, certain modifications are being made."

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The NBEMS issued the advance intimation of examination city on August 11.