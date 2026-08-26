NEET PG 2026: Exam Timings, Marking Scheme, Admit Card Download Link

NEET PG 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Postgraduate (PG) 2026 admit card on its official portal, natboard.edu.in. The NEET PG 2026 exam will be conducted on August 30 in computer-based mode. The exam will be held in a single shift, as per official information.

Registered candidates can download the NEET PG admit card from the official website, nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in, using their user ID and password. NEET Postgraduate candidates must download the hall ticket and carry a coloured printout of the same to the exam hall. According to the official exam notification, the syllabus for the NEET exam will comprise subject area as per the MBBS curriculum issued by the National Medical Commission.

NEET Exam Timings

NEET Postgraduate exam will be held on August 30, 2026, from 9 am to 12:30 pm in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Based on the exam guidelines mentioned on the hall ticket, the reporting will start at 7 am. Candidates must note that the entry gate will close at 8:30 am. The exam body noted that no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam centre after the gate closing time.

As per official guidelines, candidates will be granted access to log into the system at 8:45 am. They can read the instructions at 8:50 am, and can start the exam at 9 am.

NEET PG 2026: Marking Scheme

As per the official structure prescribed by the medical board, the NEET Postgraduate examination will comprise 180 multiple choice questions with each question having four options in English language only.

For each correct response: Four (4) marks

For incorrect response: One mark will be deducted

Unattempted question: Zero

Candidates will be required to select the correct/best/most appropriate answer out of the four options provided in each question. Time allotted for the NEET examination is 3 hours 30 minutes.

NEET PG Admit Card 2026 Download Link

The NBEMS has issued the admit card on its official portal for NEET PG 2026 candidates.

Direct link to access NEET PG 2026 Admit Card PDF: Click Here

Candidates must enter their user ID and password to access their hall ticket. The NEET admit card will also inform the registered candidates about the exam centre, centre, code, centre address, and more.