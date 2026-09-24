FMGE October 2026 Registration Ends Tomorrow, September 25; Check Application Details Here

FMGE October 2026 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) will close the registration window for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 session tomorrow, September 25. Candidates who wish to appear for the screening test must complete the online application process by 11:55 PM. The registration window opened on September 11 at 5 PM. According to the FMGE October 2026 notification, the examination is scheduled to be conducted on October 31. Candidates are advised to complete the application process within the deadline and carefully check all details and documents before submitting the form.

Click here: FMGE October 2026 Registration Link

FMGE October 2026 Important Dates

Registration begins: September 11, 2026, at 5 PM

September 11, 2026, at 5 PM Registration ends: September 25, 2026, by 11:55 PM

September 25, 2026, by 11:55 PM Edit Window: September 29 to September 30, 2026

September 29 to September 30, 2026 Selective Edit Window: October 3 to October 19, 2026

October 3 to October 19, 2026 Deficient Document Submission: Till October 21, 2026

Till October 21, 2026 Test City Information: October 20, 2026

October 20, 2026 Admit Card: October 27, 2026

October 27, 2026 FMGE October 2026 Exam: October 31, 2026

October 31, 2026 Result: By November 30, 2026

Also check: FMGE October 2026 Notification PDF

How To Apply For FMGE October 2026?

Candidates can submit the FMGE October 2026 application only through the NBEMS website. Applications submitted through any other mode or after the deadline will not be accepted. Follow the given below steps to complete the application process:

Visit the official NBEMS website at nbe.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on the online application link and complete the user registration process.

Generate the User ID/Application ID and password.

Fill in the FMGE October 2026 application form.

Upload the required photograph, scanned signature, thumb impression and documents.

Select the examination city.

Pay the prescribed examination fee online.

Review the application carefully and agree to the declaration.

Submit the application form.

Download and preserve the completed application form and payment details.

Note, the FMGE October 2026 examination will be held on October 31, while admit cards are scheduled to be issued from October 27. The result is scheduled to be declared by November 30, 2026. Candidates are required to pay an examination fee of Rs 4,650, including 18% GST of Rs 709.32. Any additional charges levied by the payment gateway will be applicable separately.