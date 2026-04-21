NBEMS Opens Foreign Medical Graduate Examination June 2026 Registration Window

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has announced the schedule for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 session.

The online application process began on April 21, 2026, from 3 pm and will remain open until May 11, 2026, till 11.55 pm. Candidates are required to submit their applications through the official NBEMS website. The FMGE June 2026 exam will be conducted on June 28, 2026, in a computer-based format at various examination centres nationwide.

Read official notice here

FMGE is a mandatory screening test for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) who have obtained medical degrees from foreign institutions and wish to practice medicine in India. Qualifying candidates become eligible for registration with the National Medical Commission or the respective State Medical Councils.

As per the schedule, the information bulletin was made available on April 21, 2026. The exam city intimation slip will be issued on June 17, 2026, followed by the release of admit cards on June 24, 2026. The results are expected to be declared by July 28, 2026.

NBEMS has advised candidates to carefully review the eligibility criteria and ensure that their primary medical qualification is recognised and verified by the concerned Indian Embassy. Any discrepancy or non-recognition at any stage may lead to cancellation of candidature.

Applicants facing issues related to application submission, payment, or refunds can contact NBEMS Candidate Care Support or raise queries through the official helpline portal. For concerns regarding eligibility or documentation, candidates can use the NBEMS communication web portal.

The board has emphasised that the responsibility for verifying the validity of qualifications rests entirely with the applicants, urging only eligible candidates to apply.