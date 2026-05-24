Foreign Medical Graduate Examination June 2026 Edit Window Open: Check Direct Link Here

NBEMS FMGE June 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the final selective edit window for FMGE June 2026 applicants. Candidates who uploaded deficient or incorrect images in their application forms can now correct their photograph, signature, and thumb impression. According to the official schedule, the correction window will remain open from May 21 to June 10, 2026. The FMGE June 2026 exam will be conducted on June 28, while admit cards will be released on June 24, 2026. Candidates are advised to complete corrections within the given deadline.

Direct Link: FMGE June 2026 Edit Window

FMGE June 2026: Edit Window Open

NBEMS has activated the final selective edit window for candidates who need to rectify mistakes in uploaded images. Applicants can make corrections only in the following documents:

Photograph

Signature

Thumb Impression

Candidates should carefully upload clear and valid images as per the guidelines mentioned in the information bulletin.

NBEMS FMGE June 2026: Important Instructions For Candidates

Candidates must note the following instructions before filling or editing the form:

Candidates must first register to receive User ID and Password.

Login credentials will be sent to the registered email ID and mobile number.

After registration, candidates can log in to complete the application form.

Personal details such as name, date of birth, nationality, mobile number, email ID, and test city cannot be changed after registration.

Candidates are advised not to fill the form using mobile phones or devices.

FMGE June 2026: Important Dates

Final Edit Window: May 21 to June 10, 2026

May 21 to June 10, 2026 Test City Intimation: June 17, 2026

June 17, 2026 Admit Card Release: June 24, 2026

June 24, 2026 FMGE June 2026 Exam Date: June 28, 2026

June 28, 2026 Result Declaration: By July 28, 2026

How To Edit FMGE June 2026 Application Form?

Candidates can follow these steps to make corrections in the NBEMS FMGE June 2026 application form:

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in.

Open the FMGE June 2026 application portal.

Login using User ID and Password.

Click on the edit window link.

Upload corrected photograph, signature, or thumb impression.

Verify details and submit the form.

Candidates appearing for FMGE June 2026 should use this correction facility carefully and upload valid images before the deadline. No further opportunity may be provided after the final edit window closes.