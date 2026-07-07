Foreign Medical Graduate Exam June 2026 Results Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

FMGE June 2026 Results Out: The Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026 results have been declared. Candidates who appeared for the examination held on June 28 across the country can check their results on the NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in.

The result has been released in PDF format. Individual scorecards can be downloaded from the NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in, on or after July 16, 2026.

According to the official notice, every question in the FMGE June 2026 question paper was reviewed by faculty members from the respective specialty areas after the examination to verify the technical correctness of both the questions and the answer keys.

FMGE June 2026 Results Out: Here's Direct Link To Check

"For question(s) found to be technically incorrect, marks have been awarded to all candidates who appeared in the examination. For question(s) with two correct answers, marks have been awarded to candidates who selected either of the correct answers," the notice said.

The notice further states that the scorecard will remain available for download for six months from the date of its issuance. Requests for scorecards after the expiry of this period will not be entertained, as they will no longer be hosted on the NBEMS website.

Candidates have been advised to preserve their scorecards for future reference.

The scorecard issued by NBEMS on its website cannot be presented before a State Medical Council for the purpose of seeking registration in place of the FMGE Pass Certificate, which is issued by NBEMS only after in-person credential and identity verification.