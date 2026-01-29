Foreign Medical Graduate Examination 2025 Result Likely To Be Out By February 17, Details Here

FMGE 2025 Result Date: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2025 examination result soon. Candidates can check and download their result on the official website of the board - natboard.edu.in. The examination was held on January 17, 2026.

When Will NBEMS Release FMGE Result?

The board will announce the FMGE 2025 December result on February 17, 2025.

NBEMS FMGE 2025 Result: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website natboard.edu.in.

On the homepage, click on "FMGE 2025 Exam" under the "Examinations" section.

Then, click on FMGE 2025 Result Download under "December 2025" section.

Your result will be automatically downloaded.

Save it for future reference.

NBEMS FMGE Decemnber 2025 Result Direct Download Link

Exam Details

The FMGE was held as a Computer-Based Test comprising 300 multiple choice questions. To qualify, aspirants must score a minimum of 150 out of 300 marks.

FMGE is conducted by the National Board of Examinations for Indian citizen or OCI who complete their primary medical qualification from a non-Indian institution but intend to practice in India. Foreign medical graduates are required to qualify this examination before registering with the National Medical Commission or State Medical Council.