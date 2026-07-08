Just 12% Of Foreign MBBS Graduates Pass Screening Test To Practise In India

FMGE June 2026 Result: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) on July 7 declared the results of the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) June 2026, with only 4,635 of the 37,448 candidates qualifying the mandatory licensing examination required to practise medicine in India. The overall pass percentage stands at 12.38%, the lowest in the last six FMGE sessions.

FMGE is a mandatory licensure examination for Indian citizens and Overseas Citizens of India (OCI) who have obtained their MBBS degree from foreign medical institutions. Clearing the examination is mandatory to become eligible to practise medicine in India.

According to the result notification, the FMGE June 2026 was conducted on June 28 across the country. Candidates can check their results on the NBEMS website, while individual scorecards will be available for download from July 16, 2026, and will remain available for six months.

FMGE Pass Percentage Over the Last Six Sessions

The FMGE pass percentage has fluctuated significantly over the past three years.

Session Pass Percentage June 2026 12.38% December 2025 23.93% June 2025 18.61% December 2024 29.62% June 2024 20.19% December 2023 20.19% June 2023 10.19%

The June 2026 session recorded the lowest pass percentage among the last six FMGE sessions.

Important Information For Qualified Candidates

NBEMS has stated that FMGE Pass Certificates will be issued in person after verification of candidates' identity and credentials. The schedule for certificate distribution will be announced separately on the official website.

The board clarified that the downloadable scorecard cannot be used to seek registration with State Medical Councils in place of the official FMGE Pass Certificate.

The results of 20 candidates have been withheld, and the reasons have been communicated to the concerned candidates via email. Their candidature, along with that of all qualified candidates, remains provisional and subject to verification of eligibility and credentials.