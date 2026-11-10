Foreign Medical Graduate Results When? Here's Everything You Need To Know

FMGE October 2026: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is expected to announce the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) October 2026 results by November 30, 2026, according to official information. The medical board conducted the FMGE Screening Test on October 31, 2026.

According to the official exam notification, the results for the FMGE October 2026 examinations are likely to be declared by November 30, 2026. Applicants will be able to access their scorecards through the official website, natboard.edu.in. The medical board will also issue pass certificates to the qualified candidates within four weeks after the declaration of the results and after in-person document and identity verification, the NBEMS noted.

Passing Criteria

According to the official document, a candidate will pass the FMGE examination if he/she obtains a minimum of 150 marks out of 300 in the examination.

What's Next?

After the declaration of the FMGE 2026 results, the qualified candidates will be required to attend in-person verification of credentials, including finger biometric and Face ID.

The exam-conducting body will also publish the schedule for distribution of FMGE pass certificates on the NBEMS website after releasing scorecards.

The medical body also noted that candidates who are declared qualified in the FMGE October 2026 exam and fail to collect their FMGE pass certificates as per the assigned schedule must collect the documents within six months of the declaration of result, failing which their candidature and result for the FMGE October 2026 will be cancelled and no further opportunity to collect the pass certificate will be given.

Candidates must also note that there is no provision for re-evaluation or rechecking or re-totaling of the FMGE 2026 final results.