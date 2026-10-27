FMGE December 2026 Admit Card To Be Released Today; Exam On October 31

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is scheduled to release the admit card for the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) December 2026 session on October 27. Candidates appearing for the examination can download their hall tickets from the official website, nbe.edu.in.

Candidates should check their admit cards carefully after downloading them and follow the instructions provided for the examination. Those whose applications are found incomplete or who are declared ineligible will not be issued an admit card.

NBEMS has clarified that receiving an admit card for an earlier FMGE session does not guarantee one for the current session if a candidate is declared ineligible because of an incomplete application. In such cases, the application fee will be forfeited.

FMGE October 2026 Admit Card: How To Download

Candidates can follow these steps to download their admit cards:

Visit the official NBEMS website at natboard.edu.in .

. Open the FMGE October 2026 section.

Click on the admit card link, once available.

Log in using the required credentials.

Check the details on the admit card.

Download the hall ticket and take a printout for future reference.

FMGE October 2026 Exam Date And Pattern

According to the details provided, NBEMS will conduct the FMGE October 2026 examination on October 31, 2026. The examination will be held in computer-based mode at designated centres across India.

The test will consist of 300 multiple-choice questions in a single paper. Each question will have four answer options, and the examination will be conducted in English. Candidates can also mark questions for review, whether they have attempted them or not, and return to them within the same section before the allotted time ends.

Important Details For Candidates

Candidates should carefully check their admit card for examination-related information and follow the instructions issued by NBEMS. Those who have been declared ineligible will not receive an admit card. The Board has also stated that an admit card issued for an earlier FMGE session does not guarantee eligibility for the current examination.

Important correction before publication: The official NBEMS website lists this as the FMGE October 2026 session, while the December 2026 session is tentatively scheduled for January 9, 2027.

Therefore, the headline and article should say FMGE October 2026 Admit Card, not December 2026. Also, verify the October 27 admit-card release date and October 31 examination date against the latest official notice before publishing.