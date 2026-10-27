'<i>Bhagwan Ka Prescription Tha</i>': Ranbir Kapoor's Hilarious Take On Sai Pallavi's Doctor-To-Actor Journey

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise of a Legend is making all the right noises. With Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Ravie Dubey leading the cast, the mythological epic has become one of the most talked-about projects. As the team steps up its promotional campaign, the actors are giving fans glimpses of their personalities beyond their on-screen characters.

The film's first instalment is scheduled to release in cinemas worldwide on November 5, just ahead of Diwali. As part of the promotions, Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey appeared on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan.

A newly released promo from the special episode has already caught viewers' attention, thanks to Ranbir's playful response to Sai Pallavi's career journey.

Ranbir Kapoor's 'Bhagwan Ka Prescription' Remark For Sai Pallavi

In the promo, Amitabh Bachchan asked Sai Pallavi about her decision to pursue acting despite having studied medicine.

"You studied to become a doctor. And you ended up here. How?" the veteran actor said.

To this, Sai Pallavi responded that her journey into cinema was perhaps destined to happen. "That is how God wrote it. It was written that I was supposed to act," she can be heard saying.

Ranbir, who plays Lord Ram in the film, also shared his two cents in the most humorous way possible. He added, "Bhagwan ka prescription tha, Sir, that she has to act."

Sai Pallavi's Journey From Medicine To Cinema

Sai Pallavi completed her MBBS from Tbilisi State Medical University in Georgia, reported The Times of India.

The actor rose to prominence with the Malayalam film Premam and subsequently appeared in films such as Fidaa and Gargi.

When Will The Ramayana Special Episode Air On KBC 18?

The special episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 featuring the Ramayana cast are scheduled to air on October 29 and 30 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The episodes will also be available to stream on SonyLIV.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana: Rise of a Legend features Ranbir as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The ensemble cast also includes Sunny Deol, Vivek Oberoi, Lara Dutta, Rakul Preet Singh and Arun Govil.