Foreign Medical Graduate Exam 2026 Oct City Intimation Slip Releasing Today

FMGE October 2026 City Intimation Slip: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is all set to release the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) city intimation slip today, October 20, 2026. Once released candidates will be able to download the exam city slip from the official website, nbe.edu.in.

Applicants will be able to access their city slip using their user ID and password once the link is activated on the portal. The exam city slip is an important document that contains the name of the city allotted to the candidate; the advance release of the city slip allows applicants to make their travelling arrangements to avoid last minute hassle.

It is important for candidates to note that the advance city slip is not a FMGE admit card 2026, it is just an advance information for the allotment of the city where the examination is going to take place. The exam is scheduled to be held on October 31, 2026.

FMGE City Intimation Slip 2026: How to Access City Slip?

Check the steps provided below to download the advance city slip once released:

Step 1: Visit the official NBEMS website, nbe.edu.in.

Step 2: Under the screen test section click on the FMGE option.

Step 3: Click on the application link provided under the FMGE October exam 2026

Step 4: Now enter the required details such as user ID and password.

Step 5: Submit the details

Step 6: Click on the "FMGE 2026 October City Intimation Slip" link

Step 7: The FMGE advance city slip will be displayed on the screen.

Step 8: Download the city slip and save it for future reference.

The FMGE 2026 October city slip will contain important details such as candidate's name, application number, allotted exam city and exam date.