Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the red on Tuesday. At the open, Sensex fell over 200 points while Nifty slipped 70 points.
Meanwhile, the rupee opened 2 paise stronger against the US dollar at 95.17, compared to Monday's close of 95.19 per dollar.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Hoopr Launches Hoopr Smash Plus for Sync Licensing in TV Commercials, OTT and Films
The announcement highlights the launch of Hoopr Smash Plus, a new macro-sync music licensing solution designed to simplify music clearance for TV commercials, OTT advertising, films, ad films, corporate films and gaming.
The release highlights how Smash Plus brings the traditionally complex process of negotiating with labels, publishers and copyright societies onto a single, technology-led platform, enabling brands, agencies and production houses to complete music licensing within a few days.
The announcement also features Kisna Jewellers as the first brand to license music through Smash Plus, using the popular track 'Woh Kisna Hai' from the Tips catalogue for its campaign featuring Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor.
Stock Market News: Expert View
Hemang Gor, Senior Research Analyst - Derivatives & Technical Research, Axis Direct.
Dalal Street braces for a cautious, volatile Tuesday as the monthly F&O expiry looms. GIFT Nifty points to a 100-point gap-down near 22,670, overriding overnight Wall Street momentum as offshore traders fret over Brent crude holding above $114/bbl and US Treasury yields near 5%.
This soft start threatens Monday's resilient V-shaped recovery, where the Nifty 50 (NIFTY) snapped a four-day losing streak, rising 0.68% to 22,753. Metals and pharma led the rebound despite escalating Middle East tensions, though underlying anxiety pushed the India VIX to 17.16 ( 1.8%).
Globally, Wall Street rallied on Anthropic's IPO filing-Nasdaq 0.82%, S&P 500 0.70%, Dow (INDU) 0.28%-before cooling ahead of big-tech earnings and the Fed. Asia is mixed; Kospi surged 4% and Nikkei 2%, while Hong Kong and Shanghai slipped 0.30%.
Locally, breaking the 22,500 support exposes 22,200, risking renewed institutional liquidation. Upside remains firmly capped between 22,800 and 23,000 amid heightened expiry-day volatility.
Gold And Silver Market Review
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver futures are attempting to stabilise in India after last week's sharp sell-off, but the recovery remains fragile.Investors are cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's policy decision. The dollar and expectations around future interest rates are likely to determine the next move in bullion.
On the MCX, December gold futures were last reported at Rs 1,43,150 per 10 grams, up 0.05% from the previous close of Rs 1,43,073. The reported trading range was Rs 1,42,086 to Rs 1,43,363. December silver futures stood at Rs 1,95,900 per kg, up 0.05% from the previous close of Rs 1,95,793. Silver traded between Rs 1,92,510 and Rs 1,97,186.
These are early market-feed observations before the regular MCX daytime session begins at 9 a.m. IST. They should not be treated as confirmed opening-bell prices.
Internationally, spot gold was down 0.1% at $4,013.70 an ounce in early Asian trading on October 27, while US December gold futures fell 0.3% to $4,027.10. Spot silver edged up 0.1% to $53.97 an ounce. A stronger US dollar is limiting gold's recovery as investors await the Federal Reserve's policy decision and fresh US inflation data.
For domestic investors, gold needs to hold near Rs 1,42,000 per 10 grams, while a sustained move above Rs 1,43,400 would strengthen its near-term outlook. Silver's immediate support lies around Rs 1,92,500 per kg. A move above Rs 1,97,200 would signal improving momentum.
The current rebound is modest and does not yet confirm a trend reversal. Investors should monitor fresh MCX prices and global cues, avoid chasing short-term moves and keep position sizes measured amid elevated volatility.
Crypto Update By Avinash Shekhar
Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO, Pi42
"Bitcoin is holding close to $80,000 after a period of sustained selling, and there are early signs that the market may be approaching a stabilisation phase. While prices remain under pressure, the latest data points to a more nuanced picture: Bitcoin's open interest rose 1.42% over the past 24 hours, even as nearly $175 million in crypto positions were liquidated. Meanwhile, on-chain analytics firm Santiment has highlighted a decline of around 30,000 non-empty Bitcoin wallets since mid-October. Reduced participation during a prolonged correction can sometimes signal seller exhaustion, although a durable bottom still needs confirmation from stronger buying demand.
The broader market is also showing selective strength, with Bitcoin, XRP and Dogecoin recording modest gains on Monday while Ethereum remained under pressure. This divergence suggests investors are becoming more selective rather than moving uniformly across digital assets. Bitcoin's ability to hold near the $80,000 psychological level will be important as the market navigates the upcoming US Federal Reserve decision.
For investors, the next phase is about distinguishing price stabilisation from a genuine trend reversal. Reclaiming $82,000 and sustaining that level would be an encouraging signal, particularly if accompanied by stronger spot-market demand. Until then, the current consolidation could offer clues about where selling pressure is easing, but confirmation should come from price strength and participation rather than sentiment alone."
InvestorAi - Daily Intelligence
The Thesis
Nifty 500 climbed to 21,562, up 0.63%, as DII buying absorbed another round of FII selling (Rs 2,610 Cr bought against Rs 1,462 Cr sold) and the rupee held its post-intervention footing near 94.5-95/$. With India VIX up nearly 7% to 16.86 and Brent pulling back to $115 after touching a six-month high, the portfolio tilts toward domestic-facing IT services and insurance rather than names with direct crude-import exposure.
Where We're Concentrated
Three of five picks - Black Box, Sagility and Tech Mahindra - sit in IT and digital services, a bet that currency stability and steady order books outweigh Fed-meeting jitters this week. Max Financial and Allied Blenders round it out with insurance and domestic consumption exposure funded by DII inflows rather than import-linked demand. The thesis breaks if Brent reclaims its $116-117 six-month high and forces the RBI back into the market to defend the rupee, squeezing both the IT margin cushion and consumer-facing names.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Black Box Ltd.
Digital-infra demand holds steady as crude swings and a jumpy VIX rattle risk assets, keeping its order book resilient.
Allied Blenders and Distillers
Consumption gains DII support cushioning FII selling, with the rupee's post-intervention stability underpinning demand.
Sagility Ltd.
Dollar-denominated BPO revenue benefits as the rupee holds near 94.5-95 after RBI's intervention reversed September's slide.
Max Financial Services
Insurance demand stays domestic-liquidity driven, insulated from the oil-import inflation risk pressuring the broader market.
Tech Mahindra Ltd.
A stable rupee protects IT export economics even as Fed uncertainty and elevated crude keep risk sentiment cautious.
One Thing to Watch
Iran talks collapse, Hormuz risk flares Iran calling the US 'not serious' and a vessel ablaze off Iraq's coast mark a real escalation beyond the recent stand-off; a push back above Brent's $116-117 six-month high would hit the currency-sensitive IT and consumption names here hardest.
Stock Market News: Expert View
Vaishali Patel, Senior Manager - Research- Technical Department at Jainam
Nifty recovered on Monday, closing at 22,753.20, up 0.68%, after finding buying support near the 22,400 level. However, the broader technical structure remains weak as the index continues to trade below its key moving averages. US markets ended higher on Monday, with the Dow Jones and the S&P 500 rising, supported by renewed buying in equities.
Asian markets are trading cautiously, as five major central bank meetings and potentially market-moving inflation and growth data in coming days. Crude oil contract closed around 9,723 (-0.79%), attacks on Saudi infrastructure continue to raise concerns about global energy supplies. GIFT Nifty is trading lower around 22,682, down about 91 points in early trade, indicating a potentially negative opening for Indian equities.
Technically, the index has formed a bullish recovery candle, indicating buying interest at lower levels. However, follow-through buying is required to confirm a sustainable reversal, particularly ahead of the monthly F&O expiry. Immediate support is placed at 22,500-22,400, followed by 22,250-22,180. A decisive break below 22,400 could revive selling pressure and push the index towards the recent swing low. On the upside, 22,800-22,850 is the immediate resistance zone, followed by 23,000-23,200. A sustained breakout above 22,850 could strengthen the recovery, while 23,200 remains a crucial hurdle for a broader trend reversal. The RSI stands near 46, despite recent fall it holds 40 level, reflecting improving momentum. Nifty remains cautious to range-bound with a recovery bias.
Disclaimer: Investments in securities market are subject to market risks, read all the related documents carefully before investing. This is for educational information purposes only. For more details click on https://www.jainam.in/disclaimer/
CoinDCX Research Team: Market Movements
Bears continue to hold a tight grip over the market as Bitcoin is failing to reclaim levels above $80,000. Currently, it is trading around $79,750, restricting the rest of the top altcoins below their respective support levels. ETH struggles around $2,312, ZEC at $1,221, XRP at $1.29, ADA at $0.20, SOL trades at $100 & HYPE at $77.75. The top gainers for the day include Midnight, & XDC Network with 9% and 8.84% respectively, followed by DASH & Quant by more than 7% each. Besides, LayerZero plunge by 5.20%, Sky by 4.74% and Lighter, Gram & VeChain by more than 3% each. The crept fear and greed index is at 43, while the market sentiments are currently neutral.
Ripple officially receives full US regulatory approval to operate as a national trust bank. Chainlink launches CustodySync, which lets institutions borrow against crypto in DeFi lending markets while assets stay with a regulated custodian. Terra Classic Core v5.1.1 went live at block height 31,010,600, which aims to ensure stability and solve the problem with the stuck 'ghost' transaction. In an interesting update, Bitcoin has lost roughly 30,000 non-empty wallets since October 16th, bringing the total back down near 59.95M which may sound alarming, but necessarily doesn't signal declining utility.
Crypto Update By Harish Vatnani
Harish Vatnani, Head of Trade, ZebPay
"Market Structure and Price Action
ETH is trading near $2,311 on the daily chart and the visible structure has weakened considerably. After advancing toward the $2,500 area, price failed to sustain the move and subsequently broke below the rising trendline that had supported the earlier recovery. The sharp decline and sequence of lower highs and lower lows indicate that sellers currently have control of the short-term trend. The latest candles are clustered near $2,300, suggesting that price is testing an important near-term support area; however, the chart does not yet show a convincing bullish reversal pattern.
Support, Resistance and Key Levels
The $2,300 area is the first level to monitor because price is trading close to it and it may act as immediate support. If ETH closes decisively below this zone, the next downside areas to watch are approximately $2,200 and $2,100. These are potential reaction zones, not guaranteed turning points. On the upside, $2,380-$2,420 is the first resistance area, followed by $2,480-$2,520, where previous price activity may attract selling. The former trendline-breakdown region around $2,680-$2,730 represents a more significant overhead resistance zone. A recovery would need to reclaim resistance and form higher highs and higher lows before the broader structure could be considered improved.
Volume and Momentum Analysis
The chart shows noticeable volume expansion around the recent sell-off, which supports the interpretation that the decline has been accompanied by meaningful selling activity. Volume is most informative when assessed alongside the candle close and follow-through: a daily close below $2,300 with rising volume would strengthen the bearish-breakdown case, whereas a rejection of lower prices followed by stronger buying volume could indicate demand entering the market. The latest candles alone do not confirm that selling pressure has ended. Volume should therefore be monitored for confirmation rather than treated as a standalone prediction."
Crypto Update: Expert Views
Daily Quote from Mudrex
Bitcoin continues to hover around $80,000 as weakness in AI-linked tech stocks weighed on crypto sentiment. Crude remains elevated, bringing back inflation concerns. BTC is down over 4% this month following three consecutive weekly losses. However, short-term selling pressure appears contained, with only 19,800 BTC moving to exchanges in 24 hours. Meanwhile, corporate treasuries such as Strive added 6,182 BTC last week, taking its holdings to 43,000 BTC. Along with Wednesday's FOMC meeting, the US midterm elections remain key catalysts for price action. Support has now moved to $78,500, with resistance standing at $81,000, Prateek Gupta, Head of Business, Mudrex.
Daily Quote from CoinSwitch
BTC continues to trade around $80K as investors assess a busy week of economic events. The upcoming Fed meeting, US inflation figures and earnings from major technology companies will be key drivers of market sentiment. While interest rates are expected to remain unchanged at 3.75%-4%, elevated oil prices and volatility in global equities remain important factors to monitor. Separately, Strategy, one of the largest corporate BTC holders, has temporarily halted its BTC accumulation, allocating nearly $205 million toward preferred-share buybacks as part of its capital management strategy. The $80K level remains a key near-term support said CoinSwitch Markets Desk
Early Festive Bookings Fall for 50.8% of Property Sales Teams, but 9 in 10 Reporting Growth Use AI: Privyr Survey
Half of the property sales teams surveyed report lower bookings so far this festive season compared with the previous festive season. Yet 14 of the 15 teams reporting higher bookings use AI to manage prospects and leads, according to a survey by Privyr, a mobile-first CRM for sales professionals.
The survey covered 63 real estate organisations representing approximately 300 property consultants across India.
Key findings:
- 50.8% of organisations reported lower festive bookings so far, while 23.8% reported an increase.
- 14 of the 15 organisations reporting higher bookings use AI to manage prospects and leads.
- 44.4% need at least eight follow-ups to convert a serious lead, while 22.2% need 13 or more.
- 42.9% cited prices exceeding buyers' budgets as the biggest reason serious buyers were holding back, followed by job and income uncertainty at 30.2%.
- Only 7.9% identified unattractive festive offers as the main reason for buyer hesitation.
- In Tier 1 cities, 62.5% of organisations reported lower bookings, compared with 38.7% in other markets.
Noel Tata Contests N Chandrasekaran's Reappointment, Flags TVS Motor Dealings
Tata Boardroom Dispute: Noel Tata wants Tata Sons to establish whether the reported relationship between TVS Motor and Hanno One was disclosed. Read full report here
Nikhil Kamath's Big AI Bet: Why India Should Look Beyond Silicon Valley
NDTV World Summit 2026: Rather than building LLMs, Kamath batted for exploring opportunities in applications built on top of new technology platforms. Read full report here
Stock Market News: Check Total Market Cap Of All BSE Sensex Companies
At the close on Monday, the total market cap of all BSE Sensex companies stood at Rs 4,55,78,501 crore.
Crypto Market Review By Vikram Subburaj
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin is trading near $79,900 as investors turn cautious ahead of the US Federal Reserve's October 27-28 meeting. Uncertainty over the Fed's policy outlook and renewed selling pressure are weighing on sentiment. A Reuters poll found that 94 of 100 economists expected the Fed to hold rates at 3.75%-4.00% in October, while all respondents expected a rate increase in December. Bitcoin faces immediate resistance near $81,390, while support lies around $78,000.
Institutional demand remains volatile. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $635.6 million in net outflows on October 22, followed by another $137.9 million on October 23. These withdrawals have weakened the earlier recovery in institutional demand and added to market caution.
Large-cap altcoins are showing mixed performance. Ethereum traded around $2,320, BNB near $741, XRP around $1.31, Solana near $101 and TRON around $0.33. These are the latest verified October 26 readings, not synchronised live quotes for October 27.
Our advice: Investors should avoid trying to catch a falling market. Consider staggered entries, maintain measured position sizes and monitor Bitcoin's $78,000 support, ETF flows and the Fed's guidance before increasing exposure.
Daily Market comment - Delta Exchange
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Crypto markets remain under pressure as Bitcoin trades around the $80,000 mark and Ethereum near $2,300, with the broader structure still tilted bearish ahead of the Federal Reserve decision. Bitcoin is holding an important $79,000-$80,000 demand zone, but price remains below its major 4-hour moving averages, with immediate resistance around $80,500 followed by the stronger $81,500-$82,000 region. A sustained break below $79,000 could expose the $78,000 area, while a reclaim of $82,000 would be the first meaningful sign of stabilization.
Ethereum continues to look relatively weaker. ETH is trading below its 20, 50, 100 and 200-period EMAs, with $2,290-$2,300 acting as immediate support and $2,340-$2,380 as the first resistance band.
ETF flows are also sending a mixed signal. U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs still finished last week with roughly $300 million of net inflows, but flows deteriorated sharply toward the end of the week, including heavy Thursday and Friday outflows. Ethereum ETFs remained weaker, posting roughly $221 million of net outflows over the week.
With Bitcoin volatility still elevated and the Fed decision approaching, traders should expect larger intraday swings. The key question is whether BTC can continue defending $79,000-$80,000 or whether another breakdown triggers a fresh round of deleveraging.
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
“Crypto markets moved higher as improving equity sentiment and expectations of a Federal Reserve pause helped offset pressure from elevated yields, a stronger dollar and expensive energy. Bitcoin reclaimed $80,000, while Ethereum moved back above $2,300, indicating that buyers remained active despite cautious institutional positioning.
Global economic signals offered support, although liquidity conditions remained tight. The US 10-year Treasury yield stayed near 5%, oil remained above $110 and the dollar strengthened, keeping borrowing costs and inflation concerns elevated. However, oil eased from its recent highs, German business confidence improved and markets continued to expect the Federal Reserve to hold rates.
Together, these developments provided some support for liquidity without fully removing pressure on altcoin participation.
Bitcoin traded near $80,149 as it attempted to recover within its short-term consolidation. Immediate support sits at $79,500-$79,800, followed by $77,500-$77,700. A sustained move through $80,700- $81,100 could improve momentum, while losing immediate support would weaken the recovery setup.
Ethereum traded near $2,327 after moving back above the psychological $2,300 level. The $2,300- $2,320 region remains important for support, while resistance sits at $2,360- $2,385 before $2,400.
Futures traders may look for rising volume and open interest alongside balanced funding to assess whether participation is strong enough to support a move through resistance.
The wider market environment also improved. KOSPI gained 4.59%, Nikkei rose 1.87% and Sensex added 0.66%. In the US, Nasdaq advanced 0.82% and the S&P 500 gained 0.70%, while the VIX declined 4.88%. Gold remained near $4,000 and lower oil prices provided some relief from inflation concerns. Stronger equities and lower volatility supported capital participation across risk-oriented assets, including crypto.
Institutional activity remained limited. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded no net flow on October 26, while Ethereum ETFs attracted $16.1 million. Bitcoin and Ethereum advancing despite muted ETF demand suggests that spot buying and derivatives positioning provided additional support. ETF flows remain important, but profit-taking, exchange supply, macro conditions and technical resistance can delay or offset their immediate effect on prices.”