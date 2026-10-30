NEET Super Specialty 2026 Registration Begins: Exam To Be Held On Dec 11, 12

NEET SS 2026 Registration: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has opened the application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Super Specialty exam 2026, Interested candidates can submit their application form through the official website, natboard.edu.in, till November 18, 2026.

Before applying for the exam, candidates are advised to read the eligibility criteria thoroughly. Applicants applying for the program must have a postgraduate degree (MD/ MS/ DNB) or an equivalent degree from a valid institution. Those applying must have completed their postgraduate degree on or before November 18, 2026. Candidates must be registered with the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC) and registration proof needs to be submitted at the test centre on the day of the examination.

Once the registration process is over, the exam-conducting body will activate the correction window link providing candidates an option to modify their particulars. The application correction window will open on November 20 and will close on November 22, 2026.

According to the official notice, the NEET SS examination is set to be conducted on December 11 and 12, 2026. The admit card for the same will be issued on December 7, 2026.

Direct link to apply

NEET SS 2026 Registration: Step-by-Step Process

Candidates can check the steps below to apply for the examination:

Step 1: Visit the official website, natboard.edu.in.

Step 2: Now click on the NEET SS 2026 tab on the homepage.

Step 3: Click on the new registration link.

Step 4: Register for the exam by providing personal details such as phone number and email ID.

Step 5: After submitting the details, an user ID and password will be sent to the registered email address.

Step 6: Now login to the portal and fill out the application form using the personal and academic details.

Step 7: Once filled in the details, upload the required documents in the prescribed format.

Step 8: After uploading the documents, candidates are required to fill the preferences of NEET SS examination centre.

Step 9: Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Download the confirmation page and save it for future reference.

NEET SS Application 2026: Documents Required

Documents required while filling out the application form are mentioned below:

Passport size photograph

Candidate's signature

Candidate's thumb impression

For any queries related to application form or registration fee, candidates can contact the NBEMS care support.