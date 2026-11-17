In a horrifying incident, a man allegedly threw his two sons, 7-year-old Aryan and 5-year-old Shyam, into a canal in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on Monday.

The incident happened in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar's Paithan town.

The accused, identified as 40-year-old Somnath Damodar Rodge, took his sons out on his scooter on Monday evening under the pretext of buying them chocolates and vada pav.

As he prepared to hurl them into the canal, the terrified children reportedly wept and begged, "Papa... we will die, please don't do this." However, he ignored their desperate pleas and threw them into the water.

Some local farmers present at the canal rushed to stop him. However, he retaliated by pelting stones at them and hurling abuses.

The farmers then informed the police about what had happened, following which, the accused was arrested. Pachod Police said that the accused confessed to the crime during interrogation.

A joint team of police officers and divers has been conducting search and rescue operations in the canal since Monday night to locate the two missing children. No trace of them has been found so far.