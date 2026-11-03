Maharashtra Man Kills Friend, Surrenders 20 Days Later As Victim 'Haunts' His Dreams

A man killed his friend in a fit of rage, but turned himself in 20 days later after he was haunted by nightmares of him.

The incident happened in the Mothagaon locality of Maharashtra's Dombivli on October 9.

Vishal Kadam and Prabhu Karakade were close friends. One night, while they were drinking together, a minor argument broke out between them. Prabhu rained kicks and punches on Vishal, killing him.

Panicked by what had happened, Prabhu reached out to his landlord, Sandesh Mhatre, for help. Together, they stuffed Vishal's body into a sack and dumped it at an isolated spot near a creek at night.

As Prabhu thought he might have gotten away with murder, another horror awaited him - the nightmares of his friend.

For 20 nights after the murder, Prabhu was unable to sleep as his friend appeared in his nightmares. Severely distressed by the visions of his dead friend, Prabhu was consumed by remorse and approached Thane Police to confess to his crime.

According to sources, Prabhu had initially planned to flee the city after the murder, but the persistent nightmares eventually forced him to turn himself in.

The police arrested Prabhu and his landlord as well for assisting in disposing of the body and concealing evidence. The police produced both accused before the Kalyan Court, after which they were remanded to police custody for four days.

The police are now investigating the exact motive behind the murder and the role of the landlord in the crime.