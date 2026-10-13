"Papa Hit Mummy With Belt": Maharahtra Cop Arrested After Wife Found Dead

"Papa hit Mummy with a belt at night, causing her to fall in the bathroom." That is what a young boy told his relatives, according to a complaint filed by his aunt. His mother, a police constable, was later found dead in a forest, and his father was arrested on Monday night. Her family says she either took her own life because of harassment or was murdered as part of a conspiracy.

The body of Smita Mane, a constable posted at the Kankavli police station in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district, was found hanging in the forests of Bidwadi-Humbarne on Sunday.

A case has now been registered against her husband, Sachin Mane, who is also a police constable. He was arrested on Monday night.

Smita's sister, Reshma Jadhav, filed a police complaint. She alleged that Sachin Mane used to question Smita's character and subjected her to constant physical and mental harassment.

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The family suspects that Smita either took her own life because of this harassment or was murdered as part of a conspiracy.

According to the complaint, Smita's relatives found strands of long, cut hair on the floor when they reached her home.

Her son also spoke to the relatives. "Papa hit Mummy with a belt at night, causing her to fall in the bathroom," he said.

Smita had been missing for the past two days. It was Sachin Mane who filed a missing person report on 8 October. He also told the family that she had left home without notice.

Police and forensic teams visited the house and collected key evidence. They have seized the belt allegedly used in the assault, Smita's mobile phone and the hair found on the floor, and sent them for examination.

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Smita's body has been sent to CPR Hospital in Kolhapur for a post-mortem examination. The exact cause of death will be known only after the report is received.

Sachin Mane will be produced in court on Tuesday. Police Inspector Vikas Badve of Kudal is investigating the case.

With inputs from Guru Dalvi