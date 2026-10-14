Man Killed In Firing At Ulhasnagar Railway Station Near Mumbai

A man was shot dead at the Ulhasnagar railway station premises, in an area crowded with people. Police say unidentified attackers fired two rounds from a gun.

The man has been identified as Harish Gajwani, and he died on the spot.

The incident has caused panic in the area around the station. Unidentified assailants fired two rounds from a gun, and Harish Gajwani was killed. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Vitthalwadi police station.

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A special police team is carrying out a formal inspection of the crime scene. The exact motive behind the murder is not clear.

Gajwani's body has been sent to the Central Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

With inputs from Amzad Khan

