Indian Oil Official Stabbed 7 Times At Maharashtra Petrol Pump He Tried To Seal

An Indian Oil official was stabbed to death allegedly after a dispute over the sealing of a petrol pump in Maharashtra's Hingoli. Mahesh Shelke, a sales manager at Indian Oil, was stabbed seven times by the petrol pump operator's son after a heated argument.

Shelke and his team had arrived to seal an Indian Oil petrol pump in Chondhi on Tuesday evening, which had been shut for three months due to technical issues, police said.

Petrol pump operator Sahebrao Pandavveer's family reportedly asked for a month to restart operations, but officials refused. A heated argument followed, during which his son, Umesh Pandavveer, stabbed Shelke seven times with a knife.

With injuries to his abdomen, back, and face, Shelke died on the spot while Pandavveer fled. Police are searching for the accused.

A murder case has been registered at Kurunda police station.

Shelke was attacked while discharging his official duties, said Indian Oil chairman Arvinder Singh Sahney, condoling his colleague's death and seeking action against the accused.

"Deeply anguished by the tragic loss of our colleague, Shri Mahesh Shelke, who was fatally attacked while discharging his official duties in Hingoli, Maharashtra. I strongly condemn this heinous act. We have taken up the matter with the highest authorities in Maharashtra, seeking swift and stringent action against those responsible. IndianOil stands firmly with Shri Shelke's family in this hour of immense grief. My heartfelt condolences to his family, colleagues, and loved ones," he said.

Union Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri condemned the murder as a "shocking" and "unacceptable act of violence."

"Deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic incident in which Shri Mahesh Shelke, Manager (Retail Sales), IndianOil, lost his life in Maharashtra while discharging his official duties. He was part of a team carrying out the takeover of an IndianOil retail outlet in Hingoli district when he was brutally attacked with a sharp weapon. I strongly condemn this heinous and unacceptable act of violence," Puri said.

Extending condolences to his bereaved family, he assured them of support from the petroleum ministry and Indian Oil.

"The issue has been taken up with the senior-most officials of the Maharashtra Government and Police to ensure swift and strict action against those responsible, in accordance with law. The safety, dignity, and security of our energy-sector personnel, who work tirelessly to serve the nation, remain paramount," the minister added.

With inputs by Samadhan Kamble