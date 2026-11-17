A 35-year-old man has died of suspected food poisoning while five others have fallen ill after allegedly consuming sweets in Maharashtra's Thane. The incident occurred in Mumbra, about 45 km from Mumbai. The authorities have sealed the shop from where he had bought the sweets.

Zubair Ansari suffered multiple organ failure after he had allegedly eaten 'aflatoon' sweets that he had bought from Sagar Sweets and Bakery in Mumbra. Five others who had eaten sweets from the same batch reported severe vomiting and diarrhoea. One of them has also been diagnosed with typhoid. Four have recovered after treatment.

Mumbra Police and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) intervened after their families alleged that the sweet caused the illnesses and sought action against the sweet shop.

After a complaint was filed, FDA officials inspected the shop and sealed it. They have also collected sweet samples for lab testing. The police are now awaiting the autopsy findings and lab reports to ascertain the cause of Zubair's death.

FDA Seizes Food Stock Worth Rs 2 Crore

In its latest crackdown, the Tukaram Mundhe-led Maharashtra FDA has also seized adulterated stock worth Rs 1.97 crore and shuts down five vendors across the state. Besides, the licences of four businesses were also suspended in Mumbai and Nagpur.

Over 97,000 kg stock of wet dates and cassia/cinnamon, valued at Rs 1.11 crore, was also seized from a godown in Navi Mumbai due to incorrect labelling, sub-standard quality, and unhygienic storage conditions.

Five food establishments operating in Pune's 'Khau Galli' Camp area were also served 'stop business' notices for operating without a valid FSSAI licence.

At Mumbra's Sagar Sweets and Bakery, stocks worth over Rs 4.58 lakh were seized, including the 'aflatoon' sweet, loose mawa, pure ghee, and maida.

FDA Commissioner Mundhe said that playing with the health of consumers will not be tolerated under any circumstances, and that strict legal action will continue against those selling or storing expired or adulterated food items.