'Don't Like You': After 16-Year Marriage, Thane Man Throws Out Wife, 4 Children

After 16 years of marriage, a man allegedly threw his wife and their four children out of their house in Maharashtra, and her in-laws brutally beat them when she returned to demand her rights. Now, the woman is forced to beg on the streets to feed her children.

The incident happened in Kalyan East area of Maharashtra's Thane.

The accused, Mustafa, allegedly told his wife, Ruksar, "I do not like you, I do not want to live with you,” and forced her to get out of the home. Ruksar alleged that whenever she went to her in-laws' house to demand her rights, they brutally beat her and the children.

The incident came to light when a video of the assault went viral on social media.

Ruksar and Mustafa, a resident of Vitthalwadi in Kalyan East, got married in 2010. The couple has four children. However, as Mustafa forced Ruksar out of their house, he claimed that he only married her because of a promise he made to his mother and not because he liked her.

Left with no support, the woman is now living on the streets with her four children, forced to beg to feed the family.

After the assault, the woman approached Kolshewadi Police and filed a case against her husband and in-laws.

She has also requested police to take strict action against the accused.

(With inputs from Amjad Khan)